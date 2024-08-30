Hefty’s Viral Pumpkin Spice-Scented Trash Bags Are Already Back for Fall (Get Yours While You Still Can!)
Despite this summer’s sweltering temperatures, pumpkin spice season is here even earlier than usual. After Starbucks released its PSL lineup on August 22, the seasonal spice blend — which is widely viewed as the unofficial harbinger of autumn — has been making its return in the form of candles, treats, and, now, cleaning supplies. Summer might as well be over, because you can officially scoop up pumpkin spice trash bags from Hefty on your weekly grocery runs.
For the third year in a row, Hefty is rolling out its seasonal cinnamon pumpkin spice-scented trash bags for PSL devotees who want their garbage to smell like their favorite beverage. The company is adding the scent to their 13-gallon Ultra Strong tall kitchen bags, which feature sturdy drawstrings and continuous odor control.
The limited-edition seasonal variation, which is described as “the cozy fall upgrade they never knew they needed,” already has a viral fan following.
According to Food & Wine, the pumpkin spice scented garbage liners sold out in just 90 minutes last year, so you know demand is high. While Hefty said in a press release that the seasonal product will be coming to Walmart and Amazon in late September, it looks like some stores have already jumped the gun.
You can currently get 20 of the 13-gallon Hefty Ultra Strong tall kitchen trash bags in the limited-edition scent at Walmart for $4.98, both online and in stores. This appears to be cheaper than the $7.49 the product was priced at last year, per Reddit. The Amazon listing is live, but you’ll want to check back in September, as it says the product is currently unavailable to order.
While making your trash smell like a pumpkin spice explosion might (or might not) sound pretty appealing, fall enthusiasts should know that some previous buyers have complained about the pumpkin spice scent not being strong enough. While a few people described the product as having a “nice light scent,” a disappointed purchaser said they struggled to locate the smell of pumpkin and fall spices.
“These have no scent at all. No cinnamon, no pumpkin spice,” they wrote. “I tried to breathe in very deeply to see if I just wasn’t detecting the scent and there was nothing.” Of course, the desired strength of a pumpkin spice scent can be subjective, but keep in mind that it might be more of a subtle aroma instead of something more intense.
Hefty isn’t the only brand dropping pumpkin spice-scented cleaning gear. TikToker Texas Grocery Finds shared that she found Dawn Platinum Plus Power Wash Dish Spray in a pumpkin spice scent at Walmart. Described as “warm, spicy, aromatic” on Walmart’s website, the $5.94 product already seems to be drawing fans.
“Smells phenomenal,” one happy buyer wrote. “Less of a chemical scent than the standard scents. Smells more like a pleasant pumpkin spice candle than a cleanser. Very happy!”