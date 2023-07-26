How to Make a “King-Sized” Guest Room with Twin Beds, According to HGTV Stars
Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis just competed on HGTV’s Battle on the Beach, in which several designers made over identical beach houses in hopes of taking home a $50,000 grand prize. Basnight and Lewis worked with HGTV star Ty Pennington on “Team Ty” to create an inviting vacation home filled with relaxing neutrals and natural materials. However, the home comes with a particularly unique guest room.
The duo decided to push the foot of two twin-sized beds together to create what Pennington refers to as an extra-long “twin king.”
“I love creating designs that are out of the box, and this oversized king guest bed took the cake,” Basnight wrote on Instagram alongside some photos of the space. “The funnest beach house I’ve ever seen.”
This feature was particularly appealing to judges and Renovation Island stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler.
“I think the concept is really cool,” Bryan said during the finale episode. “You walk in here, you’ve got the carpet, the big beds, I love the antique headboards. It’s just really cozy.”
Bryan also praised the layout in terms of its appeal to his and Sarah’s four children.
“If we had the four kids in here, they’d think this is the funnest thing in the world,” he added. However, Bryan admitted that he wasn’t sure what the local market in Gulf Shores, Alabama, would think of the unorthodox design choice.
Time will tell what the Gulf Shores crowd thinks of “twin king” beds. But judging from the comments on Basnight’s Instagram post, plenty of viewers were enticed by the idea.
“This bed is girls’ trip ready,” one viewer commented. “Very different, but it works.”
“Thanks for sharing the headboard!” another Instagram user wrote. “As soon as my daughter saw she wanted it!”
Battle of the Beach is available to stream now on Max.