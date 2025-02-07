You Have Only 7 Days Left to Enter the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway (I’m So in Love with This House!)
Dream homes can take many forms — from Brooklyn brownstones to treehouse-like cabins in Ecuador and everything in between. In the fall, I got the opportunity to visit the 2025 HGTV Dream Home, and it’s hard to believe it, but the deadline to enter is already coming up. You have until February 14 at 5 p.m. ET to enter to win the home, plus all the furniture inside it, plus a car.
Having been to the house myself, I can tell you it certainly is dreamy, especially if living on a golf course, having a garage for your own personal golf cart, having a pool and pizza oven in your backyard, having three incredibly cozy bedrooms, a dream kitchen for a home cook, and a game room sounds like your cup of (sweet, iced) tea.
You can read about my specific favorite design details in the home here, but the overall feel of the house is what the designers behind the home called “low-country chic.” (After all, the home is in an incredibly scenic city, Bluffton, South Carolina, in the Lowcountry region.) I keep calling it “coastal-meets-cozy” when telling my friends, family, and colleagues about it.
There are tons of soft blues and yellows, sloped ceilings in the upstairs bedrooms, skylights galore, and of course, a backyard with more seating than my entire apartment. (If outdoor hosting and group games are your thing, definitely enter.)
If January is the month of starting off strong on your resolutions and to-do list items, February is the month your initiative might start to dwindle. So here’s your reminder to double-check your to-do list, and while you’re at it, double check your calendar, because the HGTV Dream Home giveaway closes on February 14. (I’m pretty sure there’s nothing else going on that day and no other major holidays, right?)
You can enter on the HGTV website and Food Network website once per day, per site. The winner will be made public on or around May 15.