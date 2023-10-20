The Property Brothers Have 2 New Shows Coming to HGTV
Property Brothers fans are going to have a lot to celebrate in 2024. Drew and Jonathan Scott are heading back to HGTV in the New Year with a new season of Celebrity IOU as well as not one, but two brand-new home renovation shows. Your normal dose of Property Brothers is about to triple, people.
In Backed By The Bros (which is currently a working title), the Scott brothers — both seasoned real estate experts and investors — offer their insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs win big with their high-stakes investment properties.
And in Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers (again, a working title), the Scotts will help families work through design and construction issues in the homes they love and don’t want to leave.
“We are looking forward to entertaining audiences by utilizing our extensive expertise and resources to help entrepreneurs and families during challenging and stressful times,” Drew said in a statement, with Jonathan adding, “We can’t wait to share our two new shows with our fans and continue to create entertaining, educational and inspiring content.”
“As a trusted resource in real estate and home renovation, we are passionate about helping people find the right design solutions with their properties,” he continued.
No premiere dates for either new show have been slated yet, but while you wait for their new series to premiere next year, you can stream all of the Property Brothers’ shows including Property Brothers: Forever Home, Brother vs. Brother, and existing seasons of Celebrity IOU on Max.
It turns out 2024 is the Year of the Property Brother, and that is such great news for fans everywhere.