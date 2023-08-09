This Family’s Hidden Book Nook Is a Book-Lover’s Dream
Book lovers can curl up with a good book in their bed or a quality armchair, but it would be comforting (and handy) to have an entire book nook as the coziest corner in your house. For one family, they happen to have a small space in their home that is similar to the kid’s section at a bookstore.
On TikTok, Leslie (@shobizreads) revealed a narrow hallway hidden in the living room that leads to a book-lover’s paradise.
“Everybody has that one thing in their house that everybody thinks is so cool,” she said in the TikTok. As she walks through her living room toward a sliding door, it’s impossible to guess what’s waiting on the other side. She hints that it could easily be a movie room, hidden cabinet, or a gadget, but as the suspense heightens, it’s revealed that a book nook is behind the door.
With over two million views, some folks are questioning why their house didn’t conveniently come with a secret library. Although a few comments agreed that their claustrophobia would get in the way of being able to enjoy the small space, Leslie’s video received a lot of love and questions about the mini in-house library.
In the comments section, one person asked the question that you probably immediately thought: “What is underneath?” Although it looks scarier with the lights off, there’s just a desk hidden at the bottom of the dimly lit staircase once the lights are on.
In a separate video, Leslie shared that the door at the bottom of the staircase leads to the main floor of their home, so the mystery below the book nook isn’t that mysterious. Although your home may not have a perfectly placed corner for a bookshelf and bed, there’s other ways to create a reading corner that caters to you.