One Homeowner Found an Ancient City Under His Basement in 1963

Eventually, the area was identified as the underground city of Derinkuyu. As the BBC pointed out, archaeologists debate when exactly the city was first built. Creation of the city is often credited to the Hittites, an ancient group of Indo-Europeans who moved to what is now known as Turkey around 1600 BCE. However, Florida State University professor Andrea De Giorgi told the BBC, most of Derinkuyu was likely built by Iron-age architects called the Phrygians.