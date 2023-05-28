H&M Home’s Summer Collection Is a Maximalist Dream
Spring might be in full swing, but H&M Home is already preparing for the dog days of summer. The company recently announced its 2023 summer collection, and you’re going to want all of it.
“With summer around the corner, H&M Home introduces a vibrant season of sizzling colors that spark joy,” the collection’s official press release reads. “Hot hues are the main theme for the summer of 2023 – from hot pink and orange to green and blue.”
So while you wait for summertime to arrive in all its glory, H&M’s latest collection is here with maximalist designs to tide you over. Here are a few standout items from the new drop, all under $70:
H&M Home’s Checked Duvet Cover Set is reminiscent of a summery picnic blanket in the best possible way. Featuring a vibrant hot pink and orange checked cotton fabric, you can score this seasonally on-point king-sized duvet for just $64.99.
Of course, embracing summer doesn’t mean that you have to embrace vibrant color in every corner of your home. For more neutral-inclined decorators, adding pops of color with these striped candle sets is a simple way to invite a bit of summer heat into your minimalist space.
With its wiggly shape, this bright orange terracotta vase takes cues from H&M Home’s 2022 fall collection, which embraced the recent blob decor trend. This online exclusive also comes in white for all your floral display needs.
Summer is the perfect time for dinner parties both indoors and outdoors, so of course H&M Home put its own maximalist spin on the breezy summer tablecloth. This year, the company is offering one in a bright, psychedelic-esque pattern containing swirls of pink, red, orange, yellow, blue, and green.
You can shop H&M Home’s 2023 summer collection in select stores and online now.