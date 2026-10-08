“Just received ‘What’s For Dinner?’ and absolutely love it! It’s like a cookbook, as every page is a recipe. Few ads! Love the little tricks like putting the pan in the oven while it preheats.” —Mary

“I know I said I loved the magazine when it first arrived, but I am now loving it even more each time I pick it up! Just as the website is unlike others, the magazine is unlike other food magazines which I subscribe to. No ads. No hype. No gourmet goals. Just great food, great tips, and a great format.” —Grace

“Just wanted to tell you again how much I’m enjoying my magazine. I have bookmarked literally every page. They’re all so fast, easy, and interesting — the holy trifecta!” —Nina