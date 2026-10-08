Time to Celebrate: The Kitchn’s Holiday Cookbook Issue Is Here!
‘Tis the season of festive cocktails, cheesy appetizers, beloved cookies, and treats, treats, and more treats! There’s no better way to celebrate the coming months than with the second issue of our new print magazine: The Holiday Cookbook. We’re calling it a cookbook because that’s exactly what it feels like when you’re paging through. There are no ads — just 98 pages stuffed extremely full of always special, never fussy recipes for all kinds of gatherings: your Friendsgiving, my annual ornament exchange, any cocktail party, family brunch, Hanukkah dinner, cookie swap, and all the moments in between. Believe me when I say that this will become your go-to resource every November and December for years.
In the age of AI, it’s really fun to experience something tangible that real people made — in this case, the amazingly talented editors at The Kitchn. We launched a print magazine with our paid membership, Kitchn+, as a way for us to develop a more meaningful relationship with our community of home cooks. The response has been incredible. We read every comment, email, and DM. Here’s a sampling of my favorites:
“Just received ‘What’s For Dinner?’ and absolutely love it! It’s like a cookbook, as every page is a recipe. Few ads! Love the little tricks like putting the pan in the oven while it preheats.” —Mary
“I know I said I loved the magazine when it first arrived, but I am now loving it even more each time I pick it up! Just as the website is unlike others, the magazine is unlike other food magazines which I subscribe to. No ads. No hype. No gourmet goals. Just great food, great tips, and a great format.” —Grace
“Just wanted to tell you again how much I’m enjoying my magazine. I have bookmarked literally every page. They’re all so fast, easy, and interesting — the holy trifecta!” —Nina
Get our limited-release Holiday Cookbook issue while you can! Subscribe today.
This issue is divided into seven chapters — Party Time, Cookie Swap, Let’s Do Brunch, Festive Treats, Standout Sides, The Main Event, and Sweet Finale — plus our highly useful Cooking School section, which has our editors’ best tips and grocery recs. You’ll find staff-favorite recipe like The World’s Best Roast Turkey (don’t cook Thanksgiving without it!), Fondant Sweet Potatoes, Tiramisu Brownies, and, my most beloved party trick of all time, a potato chip tower (coming to the site as an exclusive recipe for subscribers soon!).
Inside Cooking School, you’ll get Rachel‘s hosting hot takes (she’s a pro — listen up), a cheese expert’s advice for a cheese board that wins every time (there’s an art!), three bartenders’ top pick for the best tequila under $40, and the whole team’s recs for the best food gifts this year.
We make every issue with the hope that there will be so much useful information tucked inside, you’ll hold on to every single one. Subscribe here. Becoming a Kitchn+ member gets you an annual subscription to the magazine — for a 29% discount off the cover price! — plus more perks:
- Exclusive recipes sent to your inbox every week
- Ad-free Cook Mode+ for a zero-distraction cooking experience
- Unlimited access to The Kitchn’s 10,000+ recipes
- Access to our digital special issue PDFs like Fall Baking
Subscribe now to make sure you get your Holiday Cookbook copy in time for the holidays. Subscribing also guarantees that we can continue to deliver you more of what you love. We cannot thank you enough for your support.
Not ready to subscribe? Purchase a single copy of the magazine.
This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: Get in the Spirit: Our Holiday Cookbook Issue Is Here!