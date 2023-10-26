This Collapsible Rolling Cart Adds Tons of Extra Storage to Even the Smallest Space — and It’s on Sale
Unless you’re seriously lucky, there’s always one space (or more) that’s lacking in storage in your home. You may have been dealt a kitchen with little to no cabinets and are at a loss with what to do with all of your pantry items (and believe me, I’ve been there). Your bathroom might be totally devoid of an under-the-sink area or even a medicine cabinet, or maybe you have a bunch of office or art supplies or knick knacks that have nowhere to go. Maybe all of the above applies to you. I know it might seem hopeless, but there’s one item I’ll always recommend to everybody — especially renters — that isn’t sure where to store all of their things: a rolling cart.
Seriously, are you even a renter if you’ve never owned a storage cart? I’ve kept my own every since my first week living in a dorm, and it’s moved with me for almost four years. Versatile and easy to transport, there truly are no limits to what you can do with a rolling cart, so they’ll 100 percent be worth their price tags every time. This five-tier option from QVC takes it to the next level though, with its ability to almost entirely collapse when it’s not in use. Here’s why you should get it while it’s $35 off.
What is the Home 365 5-Tier Collapsible All-Purpose Rack w/ Wheels?
It’s rare to come across a cart with five spacious shelves, let alone one that collapses! Rolling carts are already flexible items on their own, able to move between rooms and alternate uses — after moving apartments, mine went from storing silverware and kitchen items to sitting in my bathroom closet holding cleaning supplies. But this one is even better due to its ability to go from about 37 inches tall when expanded to about 8 inches when condensed. Plus, fruits and veggies, cans, cleaning supplies, toiletries — the deep wire baskets will keep whatever you throw at it secure.
What QVC Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 3.1/5
“This fits perfectly in an awkward wasted space between two doors in our garage. We have a beverage refrigerator in the garage and this storage rack now neatly holds extra cans of soda, bottles of water, wine, etc. instead of them randomly sitting on the floor. I find it to be sturdy and holds more than one wild think. I love this as I am an organizational nut! Great purchase!” – ColsGrl
“It was extremely easy to put together sturdy perfect size plenty of space for my needs great color can’t say enough just what I didn’t know I couldn’t live without.” – rayster
A rolling cart is one of the smartest purchases you can make — in the case of renters especially, since renovating and installing shelving or cabinets is out of the question, but also in the case of anyone looking to expand their storage options. $50 is a total bargain for how useful this Home 365 one is, so make sure to get it before the sale ends!
Buy: Home 365 5-Tier Collapsible All-Purpose Rack w/ Wheels, $49.99 (normally $85)