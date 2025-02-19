I Use This Brilliant $20 Magnetic Screen Door Every Day (It’s Renter-Friendly!)

Since we’ve had the screen door for almost five years now, we now need to replace it as it’s been the victim of some very normal wear and tear. But spending $20 every five years to replace a household upgrade is not a problem for me in the slightest. And for how much it helps us with indoor-outdoor living — as much as we can get in Brooklyn — it’s an excellent solution and one of the best things we’ve bought for our space. I can’t wait to open up all our doors again come spring.