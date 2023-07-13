In honor of the 30-year anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, the giant Jack Skellington will charm trick-or-treaters, neighbors, and mail carriers alike, and the Pumpkin King will look right at home in your neighborhood as he does in Halloween Town and Christmas Town. According to CNET, you’ll be able to watch his mouth and jaw move as he sings and dances to three different parts of his iconic theme song, Jack’s Lament. His head will be removable, which means you can give him an angry face or a happy face, depending on your decor vibe this year.