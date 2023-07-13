Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back — And There’s a Disney Version, Too
Though you’re likely still enjoying endless cookouts and hazy days at the beach or pool, Home Depot is here to remind you that Halloween is actually right around the corner. Not only is the beloved 12-foot skeleton officially back, but the charming oversized bag of bones is getting a friend that Disney fans are sure to love.
The retailer announced that its highly-coveted Halloween collection will return in stores and online on July 13, and the viral sensation (whose official name is Skelly, by the way) is back for the season. This year, Skelly’s getting a pal that’s even bigger and more souped-up: a 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington animatronic figure, and not only is he a foot taller, but he’s also animated, which means your house will be the talk of the town this spooky season.
In honor of the 30-year anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, the giant Jack Skellington will charm trick-or-treaters, neighbors, and mail carriers alike, and the Pumpkin King will look right at home in your neighborhood as he does in Halloween Town and Christmas Town. According to CNET, you’ll be able to watch his mouth and jaw move as he sings and dances to three different parts of his iconic theme song, Jack’s Lament. His head will be removable, which means you can give him an angry face or a happy face, depending on your decor vibe this year.
The original Skelly retails for $299 and Jack Skellington is $399, though both are sure to sell out pretty quickly, as Skelly has with every drop since making his grand debut back in 2020. If you snag Skelly (or already have one), you can also shop a new LED lighting kit that will fit Skelly’s ribcage, giving him a festive glow. Don’t miss your chance to scoop up either skeleton, because you might not see them again until next summer.
Buy: Home Accents Holiday 12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes LCD Eyes, $299; Disney 13 ft. Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington, $399