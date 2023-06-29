Costco’s Disney Halloween Village Set Is Officially Back

The set consists of 12 handcrafted, Halloween-themed pieces incorporating classic Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, and Donald and Daisy Duck. Even Donald’s mischievous nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, are in on the fun. The centerpiece is a haunted mansion featuring the Duck family, but there are other on-brand stand-outs like Mickey-themed jack-o’-lanterns, a spooky tree, and a Halloween-themed doghouse for Pluto. The set is battery-operated with a built-in timer, and even plays Halloween music at designated times!



Like last year, you can purchase the entire set for $99 as a Costco member.