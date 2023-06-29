Costco’s Disney Halloween Village Set Is Officially Back
I firmly believe that it’s never too early to start stocking up on spooky-season decor, and Costco seems to agree. The beloved retailer has already restocked Disney’s adorable (and viral) Halloween Village set, which sold out quickly last year.
The set consists of 12 handcrafted, Halloween-themed pieces incorporating classic Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, and Donald and Daisy Duck. Even Donald’s mischievous nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, are in on the fun. The centerpiece is a haunted mansion featuring the Duck family, but there are other on-brand stand-outs like Mickey-themed jack-o’-lanterns, a spooky tree, and a Halloween-themed doghouse for Pluto. The set is battery-operated with a built-in timer, and even plays Halloween music at designated times!
Like last year, you can purchase the entire set for $99 as a Costco member.
The set’s return was documented by TikToker Halloween Diet (@halloween.diet), whose video announcing the news has already received over 33,000 likes and 599,800 views since it was posted on June 22.
“Yay! I wasn’t able to get it last year,” one commenter wrote.
Another TikTok user commented: “I got this last year. Worth every penny. Go get it people!!!”
Unfortunately, the Disney Halloween Village set isn’t currently available to order on Costco’s website, so you’ll have to head out to your local store and see if they’ve officially begun preparing for spooky season.
Pro tip: Before you do so, check whether it’s in stock by calling your local Costco’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the set (which is listed as Item 1598494) in your area. Good luck!