Home Depot Hosts the Cutest Kid-Friendly DIY Workshops This Spring (They’re All Free!)
Nothing beats free entertainment when it comes to getting kids out of the house. And it’s even better when you can count on it every single month. If you’re stumped on how to make that happen for you and your children, consider The Home Depot Kids Workshop.
The home improvement store has offered free DIY classes for kids for more than 25 years. At each workshop, you can look forward to three hours of happily-occupied children as they put together projects like adorable flower planters and even DIY putting greens.
Since it’s a totally hands-on activity, you also greatly reduce the chances of your kids saying they’re bored and want to go home. Plus, each junior DIYer gets a kid-sized apron and a pin for each project completed, so they might just be the ones asking to go back each month.
Here’s everything you need to know about when they happen and what you can expect when you go.
What Is The Home Depot Kids Workshop?
Given the name of the program, The Home Depot Kids Workshop is sort of what you’d expect: a chance for kids to get hands-on experience building things with their hands. According to an October 2022 press release celebrating 25 years of Kids Workshops, The Home Depot describes it as “a learn-by-doing experience that encourages skill-building and creativity in children ages 5-12.”
The company also touts that these classes provide foundational education about how to safely approach DIYs, promote problem-solving skills, and allow children to interact with other kids in a new environment.
Each month, Home Depot stores across the country offer a new seasonal-themed DIY project. Past projects include a Constellation Viewer, a Picket Fence Planter, and a Pencil Desk Organizer. When you and your child attend a workshop, all you need to do is show up! You’ll get all the tools and materials you need to complete the DIY, and kids will receive a Home Depot apron, a collectible pin, and a certificate for participating in the class.
For a fully immersive experience, you can download extension activities from Discovery Education so your child can use their newly minted skills on another project.
When Is The Home Depot Kids Workshop?
The Home Depot hosts Kids Workshops on the first Saturday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon, local time.
The next workshop is Saturday, May 4, 2024, and kids will be able to make a Blooming Picture Frame. According to The Home Depot, this activity combines nature and creative writing. “Students will research a variety of flowers to create a poem for their Blooming Picture Frame,” per the website.
Upcoming projects include a Grill Gift Card Box class on June 1 and a DIY Soccer Game (which looks a lot like foosball) on July 6.
How Much Is The Home Depot Kids Workshop?
Every Kids Workshop is free at The Home Depot, but only while supplies last. To ensure you and your child get a spot, you may plan to get there right at 9 a.m. local time or even a little earlier.
Once you’re there, the supplies and in-person assistance from The Home Depot employees are completely free!