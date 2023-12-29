Home Depot’s New Year’s Hours Will Save All Your Last-Minute Emergencies
You know the drill. As soon as stores close and everyone hunkers in to celebrate the holidays something goes awry. Maybe your sink drain clogs or a toilet overflows, threatening to cause absolute chaos on the first day of the new year. It’s the same thing as your dog getting sick on a Friday night when the vet’s office just closed for the weekend — it’s some form of bad karma rearing its ugly head.
Luckily, you don’t have to worry about the “what ifs” or panic if something does go wrong with your house on New Year’s Day. Home Depot’s New Year’s hours will save your life: it will still be open, so you can make an emergency run to grab Drano, lightbulbs, plungers, or even leisurely shop for a can of paint to make headway on your New Year’s home decor resolutions.
A Home Depot representative confirmed that most Home Depot locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
The home improvement chain will even be open at their normal time of 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve — great news if your lightbulbs decide to burn out before the ball drops.
Of course, you may want to call your local Home Depot on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to confirm that the store will be open during those hours, as store hours may vary from location to location. But, for the most part, most locations will be open on the holiday.
So if something does go awry on the last holiday of the holiday season, don’t start your new year in a panic. Head to your local Home Depot and get the supplies you need to ring in the new year calm, cool, and collected.