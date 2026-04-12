HomeGoods Is Selling the Smartest Fridge Storage Gems, and It’s Totally Unexpected

Because HomeGoods doesn’t have its products listed online, you have to go to a physical store in order to pick up these fridge organizers. If you live near a HomeGoods, that shouldn’t be a problem. But what if you don’t? Well, you can shop a similar set of produce-friendly fridge organizers at Sur La Table. This six-piece set of glass storage containers with strainer inserts costs $58.95, and each glass container comes with a colander insert and a plastic lid that has a silicone gasket for an extra-tight seal. You get two of each size: large (32-ounce), XL (48-ounce), and “deep large” (56-ounce).