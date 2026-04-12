HomeGoods Is Selling the Smartest Fridge Storage Gems, and It’s Totally Unexpected
I love fresh herbs and produce, but it always feels like they go bad the minute I pay for them — and even faster, somehow, the minute they hit the fridge. That’s why investing in the right fridge organizers can go a long way. They can make parsley and dill last weeks, rather than what feels like seconds. I typically look at places like IKEA for fridge storage gems, so I was completely surprised to find some brilliant ones at HomeGoods.
What Are the Produce Storage Boxes at HomeGoods?
HomeGoods doesn’t have an online store to browse, but fortunately there are plenty of people online who love broadcasting their shopping trips — including TikTok creator Home By Khal. In a recent video, she shows off three produce storage containers with removable colander inserts, which make the washing process easier and help keep your produce fresher longer.
You can see in the video that the specific items she chooses are the Felli Duo Fresh Pro refrigerator storage container, and the Kitchen Spaces colander bin in XL and medium. The Felli container’s strainer inserts double as foldable dividers, so you can store multiple types of produce in one, and there’s a resealable drainage hole at the bottom for any unwanted liquid. Both types of containers have locking lids, and all the strainer inserts are removable — so you can use them as regular food containers, too.
Another Set of Produce-Friendly Fridge Organizers to Shop
Because HomeGoods doesn’t have its products listed online, you have to go to a physical store in order to pick up these fridge organizers. If you live near a HomeGoods, that shouldn’t be a problem. But what if you don’t? Well, you can shop a similar set of produce-friendly fridge organizers at Sur La Table. This six-piece set of glass storage containers with strainer inserts costs $58.95, and each glass container comes with a colander insert and a plastic lid that has a silicone gasket for an extra-tight seal. You get two of each size: large (32-ounce), XL (48-ounce), and “deep large” (56-ounce).