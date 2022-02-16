14 New Homebuyers Share How Much They Paid for Their Homes

“Looking back, I would have bought the same house but I would have been more attentive and assertive during the closing process. In hindsight, this was partially because it was our first homebuying process, so we didn’t know what we didn’t know and it was a new build, which presents new challenges. We got really lucky that we missed the early 2021 lumber issue — we were told other contracts in the area had riders that stipulated the contracted price could change based on the price of lumber at the last minute.”