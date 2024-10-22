HomeGoods’ Vintage-Inspired Holiday Dinnerware Set Is Worth Going to Stores For

It’s only October, but home decor stores are already getting into the holiday spirit. Personally, I’m taking advantage of these early holiday arrivals by searching for as many vintage-inspired homeware finds as possible. There’s something inherently comforting and inviting about this style of decorations. Plus, going for a classic aesthetic means you’ll never have to worry about it going out of style! One item that has caught my eye? HomeGoods’ new reddish-pink and white Christmas dinnerware set, which features a perfectly nostalgic print.