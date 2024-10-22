HomeGoods’ Vintage-Inspired Holiday Dinnerware Set Is Worth Going to Stores For
It’s only October, but home decor stores are already getting into the holiday spirit. Personally, I’m taking advantage of these early holiday arrivals by searching for as many vintage-inspired homeware finds as possible. There’s something inherently comforting and inviting about this style of decorations. Plus, going for a classic aesthetic means you’ll never have to worry about it going out of style! One item that has caught my eye? HomeGoods’ new reddish-pink and white Christmas dinnerware set, which features a perfectly nostalgic print.
TikTok content creator Carissa Nicole (@designedbycarissa) spotlighted the find in a recent video, writing, “The vintage print with the red color 😍.”
In the TikTok, Carissa goes through the set’s many items, which include teapots, serving trays, gravy boats, and dinner plates. Up close, you can see the incredible detailing of the dinnerware pattern, which features vintage-esque illustrations of Christmas standards like candy canes, snowmen, bells, and wreaths.
Judging from the comments on Carissa’s video, which has received over 63,200 likes, this set is about to be a massive hit with shoppers.
“*Sighs* gets into car to drive to HomeGoods,” one commenter wrote. “The way I would’ve put everything in the cart,” another TikToker said.
HomeGoods stopped offering online shopping in 2023, so you’ll have to head to your local store to hunt down this vintage-inspired dinnerware yourself. If that’s not an option for you, Amazon has plenty of great alternatives, including this $95 set from the Bico Store.
Yes, $95 is a noticeably steeper price tag compared to average HomeGoods prices. But you can rest assured knowing that this high-quality ceramic dinnerware will ship directly to your door! Plus, it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so it’s perfect for both holiday gatherings and reheating delicious leftovers after the fact!