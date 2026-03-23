This Designer-Approved Wall Art Just Landed at HomeGoods (At 90% Off!)
If you’ve been on the hunt for that statement piece of wall art that is going to bring your entire space together, then it might be time to take a trip to HomeGoods. There are framed prints there right now that are worth thousands, and are beloved by design pros who look for solid photography and wall art for their clients’ homes. But you’ll only have to pay a fraction of that price to bring home that special something that’s going to finally complete your space.
“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Cove Prints is at HomeGoods, one of my favorite companies to source art from as a designer,” Ana Egger, a TikTok creator and professional real estate stager, said in a recent video. “If you see a framed photography piece here that says Cove Prints, it probably retails for $1,000 — and it’s here for $100. Let me just tell you, buy it.”
Why Design Pros Often Source Cove Prints
Cove specializes in framed art and photography prints that can be purchased in a variety of sizes and frame finishes. Prices on the Cove website start at just under $200, and pieces that measure 40 inches and longer are priced at over $600, with the larger framed prints setting you back well over $1,000.
Ana found Cove’s Sunset Surf print at her nearest HomeGoods, which came with both the photo mat and the Light Natural frame. It looks like it could be the 36-inch by 24-inch size, which retails at Cove for $479.
If your HomeGoods doesn’t have Cove Prints pieces yet, you can find similar art pieces from online retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond. This black-and-white photography print of surfers also comes in a light wood frame and is on sale right now for just under $70.
This print from West Elm also gives a similar vibe to the Cove Prints piece. It’s a color print, but the natural frame and white mat are just as chic.
Stop by your nearest HomeGoods to see if you can spot a Cove Prints framed piece and finally score that statement piece you’ve been looking for.
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