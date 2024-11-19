HomeGoods Has the Cutest Hanukkah Essential Right Now (Shoppers “Need” It!)
Your Hanukkah celebrations are about to get so much more fun this year. There’s an adorable dachshund menorah available at various HomeGoods locations right now, and it’s sending the internet spiraling. Complete with a blue-and-white scarf and spots for nine candles, thanks to dachshunds’ iconic long bodies, lighting the candles in this ceramic weenie is going to be your new favorite holiday tradition.
Spotted by Emily from Sprinkles The Weenie on TikTok, the dachshund menorah is part of a small-but-mighty Hanukkah collection at HomeGoods. “Should I buy it?” Emily wrote in her video caption. And the answer in the comments is a resounding YES.
“Wait, I didn’t know this existed and now I need it!!!” one person commented on Emily’s post. Another person said, “It’s not a want; it’s a need.”
And someone else wrote, “No, because, I don’t even have a wiener dog, but I freaking need this!!!”
This little weenie dog menorah from HomeGoods is a colorful (and more affordable!) version of the Jonathan Adler weenie menorah that retails for over $130. Both are ceramic, both hold nine candles, and both are absolutely adorable — but the HomeGoods version has a certain quirkiness to it that the Adler version can’t compete with.
Maybe it’s the scarf. Maybe it’s his cute little face or his long tail or his funny paws. Maybe it’s all of the above!
If the HomeGoods dachshund menorah is a need, not a want, in your life, start scanning the aisles of your local HomeGoods stores to see if he’s in stock. You may want to check sister stores TJ Maxx and Marshall’s, too. Now that he’s been introduced to the world, everyone wants him, so start your search now before he disappears until next year.