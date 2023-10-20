A TikToker Bought Her 8 Weens Banana-Shaped Dog Beds, and It’s So Darn Cute
If you’ve ever been a pet owner, you understand the importance of spoiling your pet in every way possible, especially when it comes to toys or beds. Sometimes, a cardboard box is the equivalent of a new toy, but it doesn’t hurt to attempt to buy a thing or two from the pet aisle in hopes that they’ll acknowledge it. With this popular pet bed on Amazon, you and your pet might find yourselves drawn to it for its bold, bright color and familiar shape.
The Weens, an adorable TikTok account for a woman’s eight playful dachshunds, shared a video while their owner unboxed new pet beds, and you might end up adding the bed to your Amazon shopping cart.
Since one of her dogs enjoys small enclosures, the owner of the pups planned on purchasing one of the banana-shaped beds but justified buying seven more to make it fair for the other dogs. According to her, that’s simply “what happens when you do retail therapy.” As the dogs excitedly crowded her to see what was inside of the boxes, each pup cozily tucked themselves into their own banana bed as if they were having a sleepover.
If you’ve been convinced that your pet deserves one of these bananas in their life, Amazon has a cozy bed in stock for cats, dogs, or other small animals like a rabbit. There’s three different sizes to choose from, and you won’t pay over $45 for any of the beds. The banana peel is able to slightly unwrap, so your pet can have a little bit of privacy, but it’s safe to say that you’ll want to keep it open to admire how cute they are inside of the bed.
The product’s stellar reviews on Amazon recommend the product for its comfortability, abundance of space, durability, and of course, photo-friendliness. At the end of The Weens’ unboxing video, the owner mentioned that some viewers are probably second-guessing her investment in the oddly-shaped beds, but she and her dogs seem to be pretty content.
In case you’ve also got more than one pet at home, you may want to stock up on multiple pet beds. Fortunately, the charming product seems to be worth the money, and you may end up wanting a matching adult-sized banana bed too.
Buy: Petgrow Cute Banana Bed, $23.99