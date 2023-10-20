The product’s stellar reviews on Amazon recommend the product for its comfortability, abundance of space, durability, and of course, photo-friendliness. At the end of The Weens’ unboxing video, the owner mentioned that some viewers are probably second-guessing her investment in the oddly-shaped beds, but she and her dogs seem to be pretty content.



In case you’ve also got more than one pet at home, you may want to stock up on multiple pet beds. Fortunately, the charming product seems to be worth the money, and you may end up wanting a matching adult-sized banana bed too.



Buy: Petgrow Cute Banana Bed, $23.99