PSA: HomeGoods Is Already Selling Halloween Decor
Yes, it’s still about four months out from the spookiest night of the year, but if you ask me, Halloween is a state of mind. HomeGoods certainly seems to agree, because the beloved retailer has already listed several of its 2023 Halloween products online under their “Holiday & Seasonal” section.
In a recent video, Halloween decor TikToker Decorating Fanatics (@decoratingfanatics) pointed out that this drop includes the brand’s beloved Sherpa Ghost Shaped Pillow, which has become a viral hot-ticket item in recent years. The pillow retails for $19.99 and comes in both blush and classic ghostly white.
Peanuts fans can prepare to welcome the Great Pumpkin a few months early with an adorable two-pack Snoopy Pumpkin Hand Towel Set (on sale for $12.99), which features an image of Snoopy and his bird pal, Woodstock, perched on top of a jack-o’-lantern emblazoned over a black towel with a festive orange accent.
Once again, skeletons have staked their claim as popular Halloween decorations. For fun conversation-starters, check out the Metal Skeleton Beverage Tub for $29.99, the Marilyn Monroe-esque Skeleton Lady Figure for $24.99, or the Knit Skulls With Neon Sunglasses Pillow for $19.99.
Understandably, most of HomeGoods’ Halloween offerings are predictably spooky. However, if you’re looking for some Halloween stuff that can double as general autumnal decor when All Hallows’ Eve has passed, check out the 50×60 Celestial Knit Throw. Retailing for $24.99, the soft blanket is covered in dreamy moons and stars that would look just as at home at a pre-Thanksgiving gathering as they would at your next Halloween party.
You can check out HomeGoods’ full slate of Halloween products so far on their website. Fingers crossed even more spooky decor is headed to in-store shelves soon!