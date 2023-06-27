PSA: HomeGoods Is Already Selling Halloween Decor

Understandably, most of HomeGoods’ Halloween offerings are predictably spooky. However, if you’re looking for some Halloween stuff that can double as general autumnal decor when All Hallows’ Eve has passed, check out the 50×60 Celestial Knit Throw. Retailing for $24.99, the soft blanket is covered in dreamy moons and stars that would look just as at home at a pre-Thanksgiving gathering as they would at your next Halloween party.



You can check out HomeGoods’ full slate of Halloween products so far on their website. Fingers crossed even more spooky decor is headed to in-store shelves soon!