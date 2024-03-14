Newsletters

HomeGoods Is Selling the Cutest Pink Scalloped Bathroom Set for Less Than $40

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Helen89/Shutterstock

A trip to HomeGoods, Marshalls, or TJ Maxx can be filled with disappointment, victory, or a mix of both. Finding a once-in-a-lifetime product for a discounted price is an unmatched feeling, but the lucky experience is rare. And for one shopper, lucky is an understatement.

In a TikTok, @lifewithbrookeb shows off an adorable scalloped pink set of bathroom accessories, which includes a lotion dispenser, tray, soap dish, and toothbrush holder. “Loved all the pieces in this set and these were so cheap,” she wrote in her caption. “They also had another small tray and a trash can you could get to go with everything.” 

As Brooke displays all four of the products, you can see the prices. In the comments section, many people were convinced that they need to “run to HomeGoods” for the cute set, and the official HomeGoods TikTok account even chimed in. Meanwhile, one user identified the scalloped set as a high-end product. “OMG this is the Shopbop X Kassatex collection… full price online still,” they wrote.

And it looks like they’re right. The collection is the Shopbop Wavy Bath Accessories from Kassatex New York, but it’s incredibly marked down at HomeGoods. According to Kassatex, the seven-product set is inspired by “vibrant 90s colorways and Danish Scandi style pastels.” The soap dish is $35 by itself, which is about how much Brooke paid at HomeGoods. 

Shopbop Wavy Bath Accessories
$35
Kassatex
Buy Now

It’s hard to tell if Brooke’s lucky find will happen again, but this is a great reminder to occasionally visit HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls and sift through every shelf. 

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits