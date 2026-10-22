HomeGoods Just Restocked Its Viral Rachel Zoe Marble Lamp That Sold Out Last Fall
If you found yourself puttering around HomeGoods’ TikTok last fall, then you’ll remember a thing or two about the Rachel Zoe marble lamp that went absolutely mega-viral across social media. The piece is a stunning dark greenish-black genuine marble lamp with a caramel-colored glass shade and brass accents — it had HomeGoods shoppers in a real chokehold. And although most thought the elusive lamp was a flash in the pan, one shopper just found it at their local HomeGoods … and the Internet is absolutely losing it once again.
“I just found the VIRAL Rachel Zoe marble lamp at HomeGoods!” Tony Ray Carter wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “And not just any version, this is the glass top one, the rare one everyone’s actually been hunting for. The metal top is all over the internet, but the glass top is the one nobody can find.”
Why Rachel Zoe’s Marble Mushroom Lamp Is Absolutely Gorgeous
The fact that this mushroom lamp is made from genuine marble makes its $80 price tag almost unbelievable. It’s heavy, high-quality, and timeless, equipped with double bulbs that make this lamp ideal as a bedside reading lamp. Or it can truly set the mood (in a glam way!) in a living or dining room.
As Tony explained in his caption, there’s another version of the lamp that is much easier to find both in stores and online that comes with a metal shade. But this warm glass dome shade is the version that has every single HomeGoods fanatic salivating. The glow it creates is just something that can’t be replicated.
Other Mushroom Lamps That Mimic HomeGoods’ Chic Vibe
Honestly, by the time many people realized they were back in stores, I’d hedge my bets that many stores were swiftly cleaned out. It’s been so rare to find one for a year running, so don’t beat yourself up if you can’t seem to find one at your nearest HomeGoods. There are a few online versions that give a similar feel to the Rachel Zoe original.
This genuine marble lamp from Wayfair creates a glow that truly could rival Rachel Zoe’s gorgeous piece. It features a travertine-style base with a brass power switch, and a glass globe shade that softens and filters the light into a beautiful warm hue. At just $102, it’s at a reasonable price point, too.
Or Double Down on a Matching Pair for Living Rooms and Bedrooms
This set of two mushroom lamps from Wayfair offers that same trendy mushroom shape with a stone base. The shades are domed aluminium that have been painted black, so they’ll offer a low-light moodiness when turned on. The base is an unfinished stone, giving the lamps a more rustic vibe — but that mid-century mushroom shape keeps the pair looking modern and contemporary. You can snag a set of two of these designs for just under $140.
It’s time to stay vigilant, people! I thought the Rachel Zoe lamp craze was over, but it’s back in full swing yet again. As if you needed another reason to go shopping at HomeGoods, right?