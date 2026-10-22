HomeGoods Just Restocked Its Viral Rachel Zoe Marble Lamp That Sold Out Last Fall

If you found yourself puttering around HomeGoods’ TikTok last fall, then you’ll remember a thing or two about the Rachel Zoe marble lamp that went absolutely mega-viral across social media. The piece is a stunning dark greenish-black genuine marble lamp with a caramel-colored glass shade and brass accents — it had HomeGoods shoppers in a real chokehold. And although most thought the elusive lamp was a flash in the pan, one shopper just found it at their local HomeGoods … and the Internet is absolutely losing it once again.