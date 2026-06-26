My Mom Loves This Cooling Blanket So Much, She Bought 3 More for Her Friends (and It’s on Sale!)
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My mom has a strict cozy-movie-night ritual — blanket, pillow, the works. The problem is, she lives in Los Angeles, where for a good chunk of the year, the last thing you want anywhere near your body is a blanket. So for a while, her movie nights were a trade-off: skip the blanket and lose the coziness, or use it anyway and regret it twenty minutes in. Then she found the HOMFINE Cooling Blanket, and the trade-off disappeared.
She loves it so much she even ended up gifting it to three of her friends so they can enjoy
What sold her is that it doesn’t feel like a “technical” cooling product. It feels like a normal, soft, substantial blanket, the kind that drapes over you properly instead of sitting stiff on top. The cooling part comes from the fabric itself: a Japanese cooling fiber that pulls heat away from your body instead of trapping it, so she gets the full settle-in, wrapped-up feeling during a show without overheating before the opening credits are even done.
It’s also reversible, which turned out to be the detail that made it gift-worthy. One side is the cooling fiber for warm evenings; flip it over for a softer, slightly warmer side on the rare night that calls for it. My mom liked it enough that she ended up buying three more as gifts for friends — and didn’t have to ask a single one of them whether they run hot or cold, since the blanket just adjusts either way.
At under $30, it’s a low-stakes way to test out cooling fabric if you’ve never tried it. For my mom, it’s become the thing she reaches for every single movie night — and apparently, her new go-to gift, too.
Buy now: HOMFINE Cooling Blanket
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