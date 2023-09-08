The 10 Hottest Zip Codes in America, According to Realtor.com

To discover which areas Americans are eyeing in 2023, real estate listings website Realtor.com researched the hottest zip codes where homebuyers are moving. To do so, the Realtor.com team used an algorithm that takes two aspects of the housing market into account: market demand as measured by unique viewers per property on Realtor.com, as well as the pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on the site. Data from January to June 2023 was used, and the list of top zip codes was limited to one zip code per metropolitan area.