This $60 Floor-Scrubbing Tool Does All the Hard Work for You (and Will Save Your Back!)
It’s hard to understate the importance of having a good mop. Now, it’s safe to say that mopping is no one’s favorite chore (or, at least, it falls very low on my list), but having the right mop can make the task a heck of a lot easier. Messes happen and for particularly stubborn ones, there’s one type of mop that can be the best (and sometimes only) course of action when it comes to dealing with them: scrub mops. Well, if you’re in the market for a new scrub mop, do I have some good news for you. Say hello to the Hover Scrubber Omni Cordless Dual-Head Mop.
With its two rotating brush heads, this mop makes taking care of dirt and grime as simple as the push of a button. Designed to scrub any hard surface. It has two rotating brush heads that scrub out dirt and polish up any hard surfaces — wood, tile, laminate, and linoleum — and it also tackles another stubborn chore: cleaning baseboards. The best part? It’s over 20% off at QVC right now.
What is the Hover Scrubber Omni Cordless Dual-Head Mop?
Compact, yet tough on stains, this dual-headed spin mop will leave your home spotless in minutes. The motorized brushes on the end do the hard work of removing the dirt and grime covering your floors — whether that be spilled food, dirty shoes, muddy pet paws, or any stain sources — with less scrubbing and straining on your part. Available in a bunch of fun colors, it’s also cordless, so you don’t have to worry about it getting caught on anything while you make your way from room to room. It’s also slim enough to tuck away in a corner and keep out of sight when you’re not using it. Once it’s fully charged, you can use it for 60 minutes non-stop, although you’ll likely finish all your floors in much less time.
The best thing about this deal, however, is the accessory pack. In addition to the two microfiber pads, you’ll get two chenille pads (which have long, shaggy strands that sweep up extra dust) and a wide pad that attaches to the front of the device via magnets to wipe down your baseboards as you clean your floors (something your old mop could never do). When you’re done, simply toss the pads in the washing machine for an easy cleanup with zero waste.
What QVC Shoppers Are Saying
“I am the first to say that I can fall prey to gadgets of all kinds, including cleaning gadgets. I have purchased some things in the past that did not live up to the promises. I have used this [mop] multiple times now and continue to be extremely impressed and happy. This is a product I would highly recommend!”
“As I am 71, my days of getting down on my knees and scrubbing floors are far and few between. When I saw this scrubber, I thought that it could be the answer to keeping my floors and baseboards clean. And it is! “
“This is the best thing I have ever bought from QVC. It works fantastically. Saves my back. Cleans like a dream.”
The Hover Scrubber Omni Cordless Dual-Head Mop normally comes in at $78 but for a limited time, you can score this wonder machine for just $60! At such a great price and with so many glowing reviews, we know this scrubber is sure to become a beloved part of your cleaning regimen. But be sure you act fast: 200 of these bad boys sold in the last day so you’ll want to get your hands on it while you can.
Buy: Hover Scrubber Omni Cordless Dual-Head Mop, $59.98 (normally $78)