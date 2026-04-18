How to Get Rid of Ants Quickly — and 11 Things You Can Do to Keep Them from Coming Back

There are more than 700 ant species in the United States, but only a few species cause infestations that could migrate to the interior of a home, says David Price, an associate certified entomologist and director of Technical Services at Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company. “Ants that are drawn to the home’s foundation are in search of water, sugar, or protein,” he explains. “The ant species that typically end up on your counters, in your sink or dishwasher, and floors are drawn by moisture into the house.”