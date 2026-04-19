If your apartment is plagued by tiny floating black bugs, you are likely dealing with gnats. These pesky unwanted new visitors can be an annoying problem to have, but luckily there are a few ways to get rid of gnats. According to Brittany Campbell, staff entomologist for the National Pest Management Association, eliminating gnats comes down to two things: getting rid of moisture traps and keeping your house clean. Below, learn how to get rid of gnats.