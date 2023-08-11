Here Are Six Ways to Donate to Help Maui Families and Communities

Survivors of Lāhaina are in need of shelter, food, and supplies after their homes were destroyed. Here are six organizations you can donate to in order to show support for the families and individuals affected by the storm damage. Many of the organizations on the below list are accepting monetary donations in order to provide disaster relief to those in need. (You can confirm your charity of choice is legitimate by making sure the charity is registered with the Department of the Attorney General — and you can verify that online — or by using the IRS Tax Exemption Organization Search, Charity Navigator, and DCCA Business Search tools.