The Retro DIY Trick I Use to Keep My Home Smelling Like a Magical Woodland All Winter Long
As you’re cozying up your home for winter holidays, you probably think a lot about the sights (lights! garlands!) and the sounds (feel-good holiday tunes!) of your home. But sometimes smells can be a little trickier. There’s always the classic candle for winter vibes, or even a simmer pot. But for my part, I like to use an old-school DIY trick to keep my home smelling like the perfect blend of cinnamon, rosemary, clove, citrus, and pine around the holidays: making my own scented logs.
Years ago I discovered scented logs for fireplaces, with notes of all things autumnal and wintery: Think, pine, cinammon, citrus, coffee, and more. You can buy them from places like Yankee Candle, Solo Stove, The Home Depot, and yes, even KFC has one that smells like herbs and spices and perhaps… chicken? But I decided to bypass them all (yes, even KFC) and make them myself after staying at an inn in upstate New York that had scented logs that smelled too good not to recreate.
It’s surprisingly easy to make your own scented fire logs and a handy way to use herbs that are past their prime or use up the almost-empty jars of some of your favorite cold-weather spices in the cabinet. Here’s how to DIY this cozy winter-scented treat.
What You’ll Need to DIY Scented Logs
Take advantage of your kitchen scraps and spice jar dregs to make your scented logs — no need to buy anything new for these! Here are some great options for scented spices, herbs, and other easy-to-find ingredients that will work great.
- Rosemary sprigs
- Sage
- Lavender
- Lemongrass
- Cinnamon sticks
- Whole clove
- Allspice
- Star anise
- Vanilla pods
- Whole nutmeg
- Citrus peels
- Pine cones (from outside, nothing with glitter or coating)
Other than the scent ingredients, you’ll also need:
- Parchment paper (do not use wax paper)
- Cotton kitchen twine (optional)
How I Made My Own Scented Logs
The key with scented logs (just like other logs you burn in your fireplace) is to make sure everything is dry. Wet ingredients will smoke, which will totally destroy your cozy mood!
Here’s the step-by-step rundown of how I made my own scented logs.
1. Dry citrus in the oven. I went with a citrusy scent for my latest batch of parchment paper-wrapped fireplace bundles. The key is to dry. Remove the skins from citrus fruit, cut in strips, and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Warm in a low oven at 200°F for about one hour until the skins are dried out.
2. Layer in aromatics. Bundle in some cinnamon sticks, cloves, or vanilla pods to create a layered, cozy flavor. It’s sort of like brewing and garnishing a cup of tea. Layer in what smells and sounds coziest to you.
3. Add something earthy. In addition to the smell of logs, which are earthy on their own, pick up a couple pine cones from a walk in the woods and allow the cones to fully dry out. Note: Pine cones must be all natural and not the kind from the craft store that are painted or decorated with glitter, which are not safe to burn.
4. Wrap your ingredients in parchment paper. Twist to close or gather in a bundle and wrap with parchment paper and string, as I’ve shown above. Create different packets of scented ingredients for your interest and mood. By the time February rolls around I love to use lavender, vanilla bean, and lemon to make me feel like spring is around the corner. (Hint: These could make great gifts for anyone with a woodburning fireplace of their own.)
How to Use Your Scented Logs
To use your aromatics, pair your parchment paper packet with dried wood for the fireplace or commercial fire logs available in stores and light as usual.
Don’t want to commit to a full log for several hours? Sometimes I saw off a small end and burn it as a short-term scented log for a quick afternoon cup of tea and quiet time. The best part of this DIY is that you can customize your scents to suit your mood, so you can create your own personalized cozy winter wonderland experience of your dreams.