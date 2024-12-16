The Retro DIY Trick I Use to Keep My Home Smelling Like a Magical Woodland All Winter Long 

Years ago I discovered scented logs for fireplaces, with notes of all things autumnal and wintery: Think, pine, cinammon, citrus, coffee, and more. You can buy them from places like Yankee Candle, Solo Stove, The Home Depot, and yes, even KFC has one that smells like herbs and spices and perhaps… chicken? But I decided to bypass them all (yes, even KFC) and make them myself after staying at an inn in upstate New York that had scented logs that smelled too good not to recreate.