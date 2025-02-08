We Asked Experts for the Best Way to Store Sex Toys — Here’s What They Said
Investing in sex toys can be a great way of taking control of your own pleasure and discovering what works and doesn’t work for your body. These toys can come in many different forms at a whole bunch of price points, but at the end of the day they all have one thing in common: You’ll need to figure out the best way to store them carefully.
As sex toys are very intimate and personal, you may want to keep things discreet but also accessible and in a spot that’ll keep your toys safe and clean. So, what’s the best way to handle this? I spoke to experts to get their take on how to store sex toys.
Clean before storing them away.
The first step in storing sex toys is to make sure they are totally clean before putting them away. “Clean your sex toys after each use and allow them to dry or pat dry before storing them away,” says Jessica O’Reilly, a sex and relationship expert. While there’s special cleaners made for sex toys, it’s also fine to use water with a mild, unscented soap and then dry with a paper towel, which is less likely to leave any fluffy residue like a regular bath towel would, shares O’Reilly.
Choose a spot for sex toys.
As for storage area, this is really a matter of personal taste. “One note we hear — especially from parents who hide their toys — is that you don’t want to make your toys inaccessible,” says O’Reilly. For example, if you need a ladder to reach your storage box, you’re less likely to put the toys to good use.
Where and how a toy is stored also depends on how you view them. “Are they more utilitarian or part of creating playful pleasure and keeping things spicy? Do you want them to be visible or hidden away?” says O’Reilly.
Once you identify how you want to view and organize your toys, you can get to work getting them stored. “If you line up your socks and underwear in your drawers, you’ll likely opt for organization and storage that allows you to do the same with your sex toys. Whereas if you tend to toss your socks and underwear in a drawer without worrying about how they look, it’s probably fine to do the same with your toys,” says O’Reilly. Of course, you’ll want to take care not to crush or jam them in a drawer.
Decide how much storage you need.
How much storage space you need will be dictated by the size of your collection. “Most regular users store their toys in storage bags in their bedside drawer for ease of access and use,” says O’Reilly. Additionally, you’ll want to store toys based on usage with your go-tos easily accessible.
“You might not want to go digging through a box if you tend to select a smaller handful of items on most occasions,” says O’Reilly. If you have multiple boxes or drawers, you can organize them by personal preference (perhaps with your favorites on top). However, if you want to change things up and try something new that you don’t usually reach for, perhaps you want to make this toy more accessible.
“Working in the sexual health space, I have friends who work for sex toy companies (lucky me!) and have amassed quite a collection over time — some even still in unopened boxes,” shares Milla Impola, sex, condom, and lube expert at ONE Condoms. This means that Impola has a large amount of storage to keep in mind. “Personally, I keep toys in these satin bags in a storage bin that hangs out in the closet,” says Impola. “The ‘All Stars’ stay in satin bags in the nightstand. I also have a separate bin for the unopened sex toys — my adventure bin that friends can rummage through when they visit and see if they want to adopt a sex toy.”
Try a fun storage option.
It’s always fun to be creative about storage and organization, and using vertical space where possible. “My friend and fellow sexologist Luna Matatas stores her toys in an over-the-door hanging shoe bag rack with clear coverings, so she can admire them and presumably be inspired to put them to good use,” says O’Reilly.
But there are ways to keep things simple, too. “I have clients who use kitchen utensil trays and dividers in their chests of drawers to keep their toys on private display,” says O’Reilly. What’s more, Impola recommends keeping your sex toy chargers with the actual toys. It’s a valid point: A stored toy isn’t much use if the charger gets lost. She suggests labeling the chargers, too!
Where Not to Store Toys
O’Reilly says to avoid storing toys in shared drawers with roommates, and for good reason. You’ll risk confusing your toys, she says. Additionally, you’ll want to avoid keeping them in direct sunlight or near a heat source. “That can degrade materials like silicone,” says O’Reilly.
She also advises against storing them in dusty areas (unless you plan to clean your toys before use every time), near chemicals or cleaning products that have the potential to spill, under heavy objects that can damage them, or in high-moisture areas, such as under the sink. “You’re more prone to leaks and mold growth,” says O’Reilly.