My Grandpa Told Me to Grab This at the Grocery Store for Thriving Roses

Another bonus? This handy little banana hack can even help increase your rose bush’s tolerance toward aphids, which are the bane of every gardener’s existence. That said, make sure not to put whole banana peels into the soil, or even big chunks — doing so can unwittingly lure squirrels and rodents into your yard for a snack.



I love that his trick helps me skip chemical fertilizers and puts to work a kitchen scrap we already have plenty of in our household. Even better, it works like a charm — every time I’ve incorporated banana peels into my care regime, my roses have rewarded me with fluffier blooms, more leaves, and even stronger stems. How’s that for a family legacy?