This Vintage-Inspired Find Is Bringing Back a Surprising 137-Year-Old Trend (It’s So Unique!)

Because it’s cordless, Hudson Grace’s speaker easily transports from room to room, indoors or outside. Wherever you use this, it takes up minimal space at just 10 inches long by 7.25 inches wide by 7.5 inches high. And unlike other more hi-fi speakers, this one stays clean with a quick wipedown that won’t damage the device or sound quality.



The Hudson Grace Ceramic Kitchen Speaker costs under $100 — $78, to be exact — which feels justifiable for a speaker and decorative object all in one. Hint: It’s the perfect gift for your design-loving friends, too. Whether you’re debuting a new party playlist or want some cooking background music, all you need to do is hit play on your phone and your tunes are instantly ready to go… aka, no charging or syncing lag time with this speaker. It’s as practical as it is pretty!