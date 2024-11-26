This Vintage-Inspired Find Is Bringing Back a Surprising 137-Year-Old Trend (It’s So Unique!)
I’m a huge proponent of the “stylish tech” trend that’s been taking shape over the past few years, like the aesthetically-pleasing Windmill air conditioner or the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV that blends into any gallery wall. It’s the 21st century, after all — why should you settle for devices that cramp your design style? Recently, I’ve even noticed music equipment getting a retro-inspired makeover, and there’s one speaker in particular I can’t stop thinking about for its surprising old-school aesthetic.
Allow me to introduce you to the HG Ceramic Kitchen Speaker, a winner of Apartment Therapy’s recent 2024 Small/Cool Design Awards. Available exclusively from Hudson Grace, this gramophone-esque fixture is designed with a slot at the top to put your cell phone, while the bottom portion amplifies your favorite playlist or YouTube video.
Admittedly, this speaker doesn’t have tons of high-tech capabilities (no Bluetooth syncing or volume control), but it’s one of the most uniquely-designed styles I’ve seen that effectively doubles as decor. Plus, thanks to the simple white ceramic finish, you can display this just about anywhere — whether it’s stacked on top of coffee table books, front and center on a bookshelf, or even as a standalone side table fixture.
Because it’s cordless, Hudson Grace’s speaker easily transports from room to room, indoors or outside. Wherever you use this, it takes up minimal space at just 10 inches long by 7.25 inches wide by 7.5 inches high. And unlike other more hi-fi speakers, this one stays clean with a quick wipedown that won’t damage the device or sound quality.
The Hudson Grace Ceramic Kitchen Speaker costs under $100 — $78, to be exact — which feels justifiable for a speaker and decorative object all in one. Hint: It’s the perfect gift for your design-loving friends, too. Whether you’re debuting a new party playlist or want some cooking background music, all you need to do is hit play on your phone and your tunes are instantly ready to go… aka, no charging or syncing lag time with this speaker. It’s as practical as it is pretty!