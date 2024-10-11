5 Essential Ways You Can Help Survivors After Hurricane Milton Right Now

Stay Informed on the Latest News: When you remain updated on the latest news, you gain an understanding of the affected communities’ needs and what support they seek. Recovering from a hurricane can take a long time. Many individuals and families may face prolonged power outages and difficulties returning to normal life, so any support is helpful.



Dealing with a hurricane or any major disaster can be stressful and emotionally challenging, leading to a negative impact on one’s mental health. By supporting those affected by this tragedy in any capacity, like donating or volunteering, you will make a meaningful difference. When we come together as a community and assist those affected by hurricanes, we’re able to recover and rebuild our communities.