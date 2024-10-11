5 Essential Ways You Can Help Survivors After Hurricane Milton Right Now
If you live in an area where hurricanes are prevalent, then you likely understand the anxiety of tracking hurricanes on NOAA and the National Weather Service — and the importance of preparing for a hurricane.
Hurricane Milton, which started off as a category 5 storm, hit Florida as a category 1 hurricane on late Oct. 9, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall.
Hurricanes can cause devastating damage, displacing families and disrupting their homes and livelihood. In times of crisis, relief is important. While people affected by the hurricane wait for support from FEMA, there are things you can do to help, as well. One great way is through monetary donations, which are the best way to help after a disaster, USA.gov reports. Below, we found local and national organizations to donate to.
Hurricane Milton Relief: How to Help Survivors After the Storm
Here are several ways you can provide support to hurricane survivors:
Local Organizations:
Feeding Florida: Feeding Florida is an organization that addresses hunger and food insecurity across the state of Florida. Currently, it is making plans to distribute essential items like food, water, and resources to Floridians in need.
United Way of Florida: The United Way of Florida’s goal is to improve the lives of their communities by addressing key social issues. It’s currently asking for donations that will go directly toward rebuilding and recovery.
Florida Harm Reduction Collective: The Florida Harm Reduction Collective (FHRC) focuses on supporting Floridians by reducing the negative consequences associated with drug use. Donations will assist people who are experiencing homelessness and ensure that anyone receiving medically assisted methadone doesn’t lose access and risk relapsing. Donations will also go toward those and who may have been affected by other recent hurricanes.
National Organizations
Starting at the local level with donating is a great way to reach the communities first. However, there are other options like donating at a national level to organizations like the American Red Cross, which provides a variety of services from disaster relief to community service, and World Central Kitchen, an organization founded by chef Jose Andres that gives meals to people in need after disasters and crises.
Other Ways to Provide Hurricane Milton Relief
Volunteer Your Time: Volunteering at organizations like Volunteer Florida, Tampa.Gov, and The American Red Cross are great options.
Donate Supplies: In addition to monetary support and volunteering, you can also donate essentials like nonperishable food items, bottled water, clothing, hygiene products, and household goods. Before donating, check with local nonprofits or relief agencies to ensure your contributions meet their specific needs.
Support Local Businesses: By shopping at local businesses or dining at restaurants, you’ll be helping to revitalize the community’s economy. Supporting local businesses not only aids in their recovery but strengthens the community as a whole.
Stay Informed on the Latest News: When you remain updated on the latest news, you gain an understanding of the affected communities’ needs and what support they seek. Recovering from a hurricane can take a long time. Many individuals and families may face prolonged power outages and difficulties returning to normal life, so any support is helpful.
Dealing with a hurricane or any major disaster can be stressful and emotionally challenging, leading to a negative impact on one’s mental health. By supporting those affected by this tragedy in any capacity, like donating or volunteering, you will make a meaningful difference. When we come together as a community and assist those affected by hurricanes, we’re able to recover and rebuild our communities.