This Lightweight $42 Comforter Is Super Soft and ‘Better Than an Electric Blanket’ — Snag It on Sale for a Very Limited Time

“This comforter really prevents your body heat from escaping and keeps you warm even in a cold room. I swear it works better than my electric blanket. I’ve always lived in FL and never understood how a Down Comforter performs. I’m sold.” – Anonymous

“I bought this comforter for one reason, a dog. He sleeps on the beds & have bought very expensive ones, which he has destroyed. This one is just perfect. Not only is good for the dog, but also keeps us nice a warm. I have washed it plenty of times & it is perfect. I should have bought more than one.” – Patti Bassell

“I’m so happy with this purchase. The comforter is super soft, machine washable and was large enough for our entire king bed. No sides were too short. So happy with this!” – Jessica