This Lightweight $42 Comforter Is Super Soft and ‘Better Than an Electric Blanket’ — Snag It on Sale for a Very Limited Time

‘Tis the season of staying in bed as long as possible. The cold, drafty nights mean that I absolutely dread getting out of my comfy cocoon of blankets. At the moment, I have two throws layered at my feet, and they’ve been a total lifesaver when my comforter insert shifts inside my duvet and doesn’t provide total coverage. I know, it’s high time that I find a duvet cover that keeps it secure, or perhaps even better, that I ditch my duvet all together and find an easy, machine-washable comforter.
Now that Macy’s huge One Day sale has arrived, I think the universe is pointing me in the latter direction. Items in every category are up to 60% off right now, and all orders over $25 will be shipped free of charge. The deals are so good that I’ve got my eye on a few things, but given my bedding predicament, I’m thinking that the ienjoy Home All Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter should be my priority — especially because, for just $10 extra, you can get a sherpa wrap with your purchase. Here’s why this cozy deal should be the one you take advantage of, too.
What is the ienjoy Home Collection All Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter?
With its price slashed by almost $80 and over 200 five-star reviews, you’ll want to grab this comforter sooner rather than later, and if your room is as freezing as mine is this winter, you should add it to your cart as fast as you can. Of course, it’ll be a great fit beyond this season, as well, but its down-like filling will provide some much-needed coziness over the next few months.
The hypoallergenic comforter has oversized dimensions, so it’ll easily cover the sides of deep mattresses. Plus, you can wrap yourself like a burrito in it effortlessly, and once you do, you’ll never want to get out of bed due to its wildly soft weave. It’s also fade- and wrinkle-resistant, so visually, your bed will always look put together. There are a number of neutral, soothing hues to choose from, including brown, ivory, white, gray, sage, and navy. You definitely won’t want to cover it with a duvet!
What Macy’s Reviewers Are Saying
“This comforter really prevents your body heat from escaping and keeps you warm even in a cold room. I swear it works better than my electric blanket. I’ve always lived in FL and never understood how a Down Comforter performs. I’m sold.” – Anonymous
“I bought this comforter for one reason, a dog. He sleeps on the beds & have bought very expensive ones, which he has destroyed. This one is just perfect. Not only is good for the dog, but also keeps us nice a warm. I have washed it plenty of times & it is perfect. I should have bought more than one.” – Patti Bassell
“I’m so happy with this purchase. The comforter is super soft, machine washable and was large enough for our entire king bed. No sides were too short. So happy with this!” – Jessica
Considering it’s so drastically marked down, an extra $10 for a sherpa wrap that’ll keep you warm whenever you do get out from underneath the comforter is a bargain. Don’t keep suffering under a lackluster duvet insert like I have been, and make the switch to this one before the sale ends on Dec. 17!
Buy: ienjoy Home Collection All Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter, Queen, $42 (normally $120)