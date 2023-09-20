IKEA’s 2023 Advent Calendar Comes with a Free Meatball and $5 Gift Car
The calendar says that Christmas is still a few months away. But if you ask IKEA, it’s already here.
The Swedish furniture company has announced that they are bringing back their popular advent calendars in stores across the United States. The calendar is part of the VINTERFINT collection, and it contains fun surprises for the entire family every day, including a selection of chocolates with pralines, nougats, and truffles, plus other special offerings.
As an added bonus, each door on the calendar hides a box that can be folded into a house or a tree. Once you transform all the boxes, you’ll have an adorable holiday village. The packaging itself serves as the town’s background, depicting a night sky with Santa riding one of his reindeers. It’s all so cute!
“For me, Christmas is a time for arts and crafts, and with VINTERFINT advent calendar I want to make it simple to get started,” said IKEA designer Paulin Machado. “Here you’ll find everything you need to put together an entire winter landscape, everything from Christmas trees to snowmen. And best of all — you can create and hide a surprise in every figure!”
The prizes don’t stop inside the calendar, either. With every advent calendar purchase, IKEA is giving away a $5 gift card to be used at any U.S. store (on Dec. 24 or after), as well as a voucher for a free Swedish meatball or Plant ball, valid December 6, 2023 through June 6, 2024.
IKEA’s 2023 advent calendar is available now in all U.S. stores for $14.99.