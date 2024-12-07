IKEA Just Announced This “Electric” Shade as the 2025 Color of the Year (It’s Surprisingly Versatile!)

Get ready to fall in love with IKEA’s iconic signature blue shade in an entirely new way. According to IKEA’s 2025 Style Guide, which was just released today, the brand is declaring electric blue as their Color of the Year — aka that bold primary hue is going to be all the rage in the home decor sphere. If you already have an IKEA reusable tote, you’re ahead of the curve, but IKEA predicts that this color will dominate furniture, art, lighting, and textiles.