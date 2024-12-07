IKEA Just Announced This “Electric” Shade as the 2025 Color of the Year (It’s Surprisingly Versatile!)

Newsletters

this is the 22nd UK IKEA Store. IKEA, founded in Sweden in 1943, is the world's largest retailer of ready-to-assemble or flat-pack furniture.
Credit: Graeme Dawes / Shutterstock

Get ready to fall in love with IKEA’s iconic signature blue shade in an entirely new way. According to IKEA’s 2025 Style Guide, which was just released today, the brand is declaring electric blue as their Color of the Year — aka that bold primary hue is going to be all the rage in the home decor sphere. If you already have an IKEA reusable tote, you’re ahead of the curve, but IKEA predicts that this color will dominate furniture, art, lighting, and textiles.

“Like the seas and skies from which it’s drawn, blue makes us feel contemplative and calm — and is adaptable for modern and traditional settings,” IKEA’s Style Guide reads. “Pair it with pops of orange, sunny yellows, lavender and even a hot pink. The beautiful thing about blue is it can be the hero of your color story or work swimmingly as an accent.”

Credit: IKEA

IKEA currently has no shortage of stylish electric blue home finds (at any price point!) to add to your space. You can start small with a bright blue version of the popular KYRRE stool, or make a statement in your bedroom with the eye-catching SLATTUM bed frame. Regardless of your design style or color palette, this primary tone will definitely make a statement.

On top of the color of the year announcement, IKEA’s Style Guide also highlights two emerging 2025 design styles. The first, “moody modernism,” is described as the “soft nook between organized and casual, mature and eclectic.”

Colors in this scheme are more neutral, and accented with muted blues, greens, and yellows. In fact, the aesthetic is all about contrast, like combining clashing textures in a sophisticated way and choosing dark wood tones that will add elegance to your space.

Credit: IKEA

And somewhere between moody modernism and IKEA’s color of the year rests “sunny Scandinavian,” an upbeat, fun, and colorful aesthetic that combines bright, primary colors with light wood tones, lacquered metals, and punchy textiles. It’s clean lines and happiness all rolled into one. (Note the electric blue pops in there — it’s all coming together!)

Credit: IKEA

Whether you choose to lean into electric blue, dip your toes into sunny Scandinavian, or keep things relaxed with moody modernism, you’ll find something that speaks to your decorating style. Check out the full 2025 IKEA Style Guide here to gather some inspiration for next year (and start thinking blue!).

