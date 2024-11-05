Here Are All of the 2025 Colors of the Year We Know So Far
If you’re considering embarking on a paint project to finish out the year before company visits for the holidays — or if you’re wanting to start the new year with a fresh color in your home, consider taking inspiration from the 2025 paint colors of the year from these 10 paint brands.
On an annual basis, color specialists and market researchers from Behr, PPG, Pantone, and more look at fashion, food, tech, current events, DIY trends, and more to determine their respective colors of the year. Here are the hues they will predict will be huge in 2025.
There are some similarities (as there should be, if market research is consistent!), but each hue is also really new and interesting on its own. Three things that are definitely worth noting? None of these are the “safe” neutral grays and off-whites of the 2010s. Almost all of these are vintage-inspired and would look great on old architectural details. Plus, they’re all shoe-ins for color drenching.
Behr
Cue up some Fleetwood Mac and kick back in a living room or dining room fully saturated in this deep ruby red by Behr. “[Behr’s] Rumors is not your average fire engine red or gourmand cherry — it’s much more nuanced and dimensional, reading at once modern and timeless,” Apartment Therapy’s Executive Home Director Danielle Blundell writes of Behr’s pick for what will be trending in 2025.
PPG
PPG also went with a dramatic tone on the red side of the color wheel for its COTY. Purple Basil is dusty purple that can read more red, more brown, or more inky and dark, depending on where it’s used (and what time of day it is). As such, it’s nice as a stand-alone color or when paired with another vibrant hue. PPG and Glidden’s color marketing manager, Ashley McCollum, noted earlier this year that it pairs surprisingly well with brat green.
Minwax
OK, it’s not technically a paint, but DIYers should know about this wood stain. Minwax has a definitive COTY for 2025, which is also a purple. It’s called Violet, and it’s sure to make any wood paneling, wood vanity, or wood credenza look especially dramatic in an already dark and dramatic room. Whether you’re “adding character to a cherished heirloom, revitalizing furniture, or creating inviting spaces like home coffee bars or reading nooks,” Lisbeth Parada Minwax’s color and design lead says, “Violet redefines interior wood finishing by blending timeless elegance with contemporary boldness.”
Dunn-Edwards
Dunn-Edwards selected Caramelized, which looks just about as delectable as it sounds. It’s “a warm terracotta brown with soft, earthy tones reminiscent of sunbaked clay,” the website reads. “The ultimate new neutral, this sophisticated color demonstrates versatility, pairing well with various styles, from vintage-inspired interiors to sleek, contemporary spaces that embrace the concept of ‘old is new.’”
Benjamin Moore
Rounding out the red family picks, Benjamin Moore chose Cinnamon Slate, a mauve-meets-taupe, for 2025. “We are seeing a growing interest in more nuanced colors, whose undertones add intricacy and dimension,” Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore’s director of color marketing and design, said in a press release. And Cinnamon Slate is exactly that. Although this may sound like an oxymoron, it’s truly a bold neutral.
Dutchboy Paints
Dutchboy Paints selected something in the green-blue realm for its 2025 COTY: Mapped Blue. With just one coat, you could totally transform your trim, a china cabinet, or your bedroom walls, for example. Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager of Dutch Boy Paints, says the color is meant to meet DIYers’ needs. According to a press release from Dutch Boy, “Its stylish hue and adaptability allow it to complement a wide range of colors and design aesthetics.” The color (and its signature easy-to-pour container) is available at Menard’s.
HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams
Another serene green-blue, HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams’ Color of the Year is aptly named Quietude. (Use it in a bedroom or home office to manifest quiet vibes, perhaps?) It, too, can be a neutral or more of a showstopper, depending on the wall where it’s used. You can see it in a real home in this staircase makeover previously featured on Apartment Therapy.
Valspar
Valspar also chose a blue for its 2022 COTY — and a regal one at that. The color is called Encore, and Valspar’s director of color and marketing, Sue Kim, calls it a very joyful color. The not-quite-navy, not-quite-blue would look especially nice on kitchen cabinets or a freestanding piece of furniture.
Krylon
Speaking of looking great on cabinets or freestanding furniture, Krylon Spray Paints has gone with Hammered Black, a timeless classic, for its pick. From accessories to furniture to hardware, you can give a lot of things in your home a whole new lease on life with black spray paint, and maybe 2025 is the year you’ll finally do it.
Lick
Some companies opted to choose color palettes instead of one specific color for 2025, and Lick went with a collection of nostalgia-inspired tones, including Taupe 03, Pink 08, Brown 02, Orange 02, Red 01, Blue 04, Purple 03, and Black 02, which you can see from left to right above. Tash Bradley, Lick’s director of interior design and color psychologist, says these tones are modern takes on nostalgic colors, and they’re both emotionally resonant and surprisingly contemporary.”