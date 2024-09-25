Newsletters

“Purple Basil” Is the Paint Color That Looks Shockingly Good with Brat Green

Sarah Everett
Sarah EverettAssistant Editor of Home Projects at Apartment Therapy
I’m from Columbia, Missouri, a journalism town (okay, technically a college town with a big journalism school). It’s also home to one of my favorite things: True/False Film Fest, an international documentary festival. So I’ve been inspired by journalism/journalists/nonfiction storytelling for, I think, forever? I have an MA and BA in journalism from the University of Missouri and Belmont University, respectively. While in school, I worked for city magazines (and also started working part-time for AT!). I learned to love clever, voicey content that’s helpful, whether it’s recommending something to watch or read, helping you get involved in your community, or helping you decorate your home. As Assistant Editor of Home Projects, I cover DIY and design, and I organize the Before & After series. (If you’ve done a cool project, please send it to me!) Outside of work, I love doing the crossword, chatting with friends, drinking iced lattes, and going on little walks and sometimes longer runs. If there were a job that combined those things, I would do that. But for now, I'll do the next-best thing, where I pretty much do chat with friends, read, drink lattes, and go on little walks — with lots of writing, editing, and looking at cool homes mixed in.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Glidden/PPG Paint color of the year Purple Basil in living room
See More Images
Credit: Glidden

Every year, trend forecasters predict the paint color of the year. For Behr, it was a deep ruby red called Rumors; for Valspar, it’s Encore, a bold blue; and PPG is the latest to join in on the saturated jewel tones with a dusty purple called Purple Basil.

In other words, the safe blue-grays, sages, and off-whites of the early 2000s are making their way for more maximalist, dramatic paint colors.

Purple Basil Semi-Gloss Door, Trim & Cabinet Paint (1 Quart)
$23.98
Home Depot
Buy Now

Although it’s bold, Ashley McCollum, PPG’s color marketing manager, says Purple Basil isn’t an “in-your-face purple” and is the perfect blend of warm and cool tones. It can skew red and eggplant-y, or blue-violet, or brown, depending on what it’s paired with, making it a very versatile pick for inside or outside. 

See More Images
Credit: Glidden

And she says it’ll start popping up in more than just interiors (think: in fashion, on car exteriors, on electronics, and, of course, in food! After all, purple basil is truly scrumptious in a burrata salad — I can attest.)

Two things to note that make this color perfect for right now? First, he shade looks shockingly chic with a brat-like green. (The paint color in the example below is PPG’s Do Not Disturb.)

See More Images
Credit: Glidden

Plus, McCollum says the shade is especially ripe for color-drenching — painting the walls, ceilings, and trim the same color — because it’s dark and can create a dramatic backdrop. (It comes in various finishes, like Semi-Gloss, Eggshell, and Satin, and McCollum says varying up your sheens when you’re color drenching can help add dimension and drama.) 

Check out a few of the ways Apartment Therapy DIYers have used similar purple paints in past projects, and share in the comments where you think Purple Basil might look best in your home.

See More Images
Credit: Katherine Thewlis
See More Images
Credit: Graham Yelton

A Purple-y Red Dining Room

This purple-meets-red is the perfect neutral paired with a pink mural in homeowner Katherine Thewlis’ (@hausmatter) dining room. It doesn’t overpower the other patterns and colors in the room. Katherine used the same dramatic plum shade on her kitchen cabinets, too.  

See More Images
Credit: Tricia Collins
See More Images
Credit: Tricia Collins

A Cozy Purple Bedroom

Again, this darker, dustier purple plays well with the patterns and textures happening in Tricia Collins’ (@triciacollins_design) bedroom, and it makes it feel like a cozy, cocooning retreat. Tricia says the right paint color helped the whole room feel complete.

See More Images
Credit: Randi Froug
See More Images
Credit: Randi Froug

 Dramatic Purple Bookcases

If you’re not ready to paint the walls or full-on color-drenching, consider giving a piece of furniture (or a door, or a window frame) some dark purple love, like DIYer Randi Randi Froug did with these once-brown and dated bookshelves. 

Filed in:
Ideas & Inspiration
News