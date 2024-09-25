“Purple Basil” Is the Paint Color That Looks Shockingly Good with Brat Green
Every year, trend forecasters predict the paint color of the year. For Behr, it was a deep ruby red called Rumors; for Valspar, it’s Encore, a bold blue; and PPG is the latest to join in on the saturated jewel tones with a dusty purple called Purple Basil.
In other words, the safe blue-grays, sages, and off-whites of the early 2000s are making their way for more maximalist, dramatic paint colors.
Although it’s bold, Ashley McCollum, PPG’s color marketing manager, says Purple Basil isn’t an “in-your-face purple” and is the perfect blend of warm and cool tones. It can skew red and eggplant-y, or blue-violet, or brown, depending on what it’s paired with, making it a very versatile pick for inside or outside.
And she says it’ll start popping up in more than just interiors (think: in fashion, on car exteriors, on electronics, and, of course, in food! After all, purple basil is truly scrumptious in a burrata salad — I can attest.)
Two things to note that make this color perfect for right now? First, he shade looks shockingly chic with a brat-like green. (The paint color in the example below is PPG’s Do Not Disturb.)
Plus, McCollum says the shade is especially ripe for color-drenching — painting the walls, ceilings, and trim the same color — because it’s dark and can create a dramatic backdrop. (It comes in various finishes, like Semi-Gloss, Eggshell, and Satin, and McCollum says varying up your sheens when you’re color drenching can help add dimension and drama.)
Check out a few of the ways Apartment Therapy DIYers have used similar purple paints in past projects, and share in the comments where you think Purple Basil might look best in your home.
A Purple-y Red Dining Room
This purple-meets-red is the perfect neutral paired with a pink mural in homeowner Katherine Thewlis’ (@hausmatter) dining room. It doesn’t overpower the other patterns and colors in the room. Katherine used the same dramatic plum shade on her kitchen cabinets, too.
A Cozy Purple Bedroom
Again, this darker, dustier purple plays well with the patterns and textures happening in Tricia Collins’ (@triciacollins_design) bedroom, and it makes it feel like a cozy, cocooning retreat. Tricia says the right paint color helped the whole room feel complete.
Dramatic Purple Bookcases
If you’re not ready to paint the walls or full-on color-drenching, consider giving a piece of furniture (or a door, or a window frame) some dark purple love, like DIYer Randi Randi Froug did with these once-brown and dated bookshelves.