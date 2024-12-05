Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year Is Bringing Back a Sophisticated Classic (It Looks Delicious!)

Mocha Mousse also proves warm, soothing earth tones aren’t going anywhere. In fact, the hue intends to harness a harmonious connection to nature.



“The everlasting search for harmony filters through into every aspect of our lives including our relationships, the work we do, our social connections, and the natural environment that surrounds us,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, adds of the inspiration behind the color. “Harmony brings feelings of contentment, inspiring a positive state of inner peace, calm, and balance as well as being tuned in with the world around us.”