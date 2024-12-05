Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year Is Bringing Back a Sophisticated Classic (It Looks Delicious!)
’Tis the season of 2025 trend forecasting, from kitchen designs that will likely trickle over into the upcoming year to living room styles designers expect to steal the spotlight. As for color trends, Pantone just unveiled its widely anticipated annual Color of the Year pick, and it’s a surprising neutral you’ll probably start seeing everywhere.
Announced today, Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, is described as “a mellow brown infused with a sensorial and comforting warmth.” The rich shade is a total 180 from last year’s bright and cheery Peach Fuzz, but it feels particularly spot-on, as brown colors and darker finishes have recently been gaining traction.
If the color seems reminiscent of chocolate or coffee at first glance, that’s intentional: As its food-inspired name suggests, Mocha Mousse aims to channel “our desire for comfort,” according to a Pantone press release.
“Underpinned by our desire for everyday pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perception of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace the aspirational and luxe.”
Mocha Mousse also proves warm, soothing earth tones aren’t going anywhere. In fact, the hue intends to harness a harmonious connection to nature.
“The everlasting search for harmony filters through into every aspect of our lives including our relationships, the work we do, our social connections, and the natural environment that surrounds us,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, adds of the inspiration behind the color. “Harmony brings feelings of contentment, inspiring a positive state of inner peace, calm, and balance as well as being tuned in with the world around us.”
Luckily, Pantone partnered with a handful of home brands on new Mocha Mousse collections, so you can bring that balance into your own home. Dip your toes into the brown hue with a limited-edition diffuser set from Pura, complete with two Mocha Mousse-inspired fragrances. Or, for a bigger statement piece, Joybird now offers Mocha Mousse-colored upholstery across over 300 furniture styles. Even Spoonflower collaborated with Pantone on a line of linens and wall coverings you can effortlessly incorporate into any space.
This marks Pantone’s 26th Color of the Year, which may very well be one of its most timeless and versatile. This shade pairs well with a wide range of colors and palettes, from similarly muted shades and beige tones to bold pops of orange and berry. So whether you invest in a new brown sofa or wallpaper a portion of your bathroom, you can’t go wrong with a touch of Mocha Mousse for 2025 and beyond.