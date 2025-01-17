This Smart Storage Gem from IKEA Is a 2-in-1 Entryway Find, and It Only Costs $25
Sometimes your entryway can start to look like the bottom of a closet rather than the welcoming room that it should. With all the coming and going in your home, it’s easy for this space to become cluttered in no time. Coats, shoes, bags, hats, pet leashes, and other items can accumulate in a matter of seconds!
Luckily IKEA has just the storage solution to stow all your necessary entryway items. The IKEA ÄLGANÄS Hat and Coat Stand is a 2-in-1 smart organizing gem that can store hats, coats, and more. Plus, it only costs $24.99!
This stand can hold almost anything you would need before heading out the door. It takes care of the clutter quickly and keeps it visible and organized. “Love it! Small footprint, bottom storage, lightweight, excellent balance (resist tipping empty or loaded), easy assembly and affordable,” wrote one reviewer on the website.
It’s so simple to use, too. Hang coats, jackets, hats, scarves, and pet items on any of the five large stationary hooks. Then, place umbrellas inside the metal base of the stand. Voila! Your outerwear and accessories are off the floor and neatly organized.
Additionally, two movable smaller hooks with straps are included so that you can move these around on the stand if necessary. This organizer could even be used in a large walk-in closet if you have one. Hang your outfit, accessories, and outwear on it to prepare to dress your best the next day.
If you do not live near an IKEA, then Amazon has an alternative. The price tag is higher ($117.82), but this Freestanding Metal Coat Rack could pinch hit for the less expensive IKEA one. Bonus: Amazon will ship it straight to your doorstep, so you can slide it inside your entryway and use it immediately.
Buy: IKEA ÄLGANÄS Hat and Coat Stand, $24.99