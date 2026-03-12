This Sleek IKEA Shoe Rack Hack Totally Works in a Living Room
If you’re a lover of gorgeous design books, then you know the struggle of finding space to display them all (coffee tables are only so big, after all!). One Instagram user just came up with a genius way to keep their favorite coffee-table books on display in their living room, and the solution hinges on a $20 IKEA shoe rack that you’ll never look at the same way again.
Katja from @studiokatzal on Instagram shared how she flipped the IKEA ÄLGANÄS shoe rack into a chic low-profile bookcase using just a bit of spray paint. It’s one of the easiest DIY projects you can do that will result in an instant conversation starter.
“HOW COOL IS THIS??? Thanks for the inspo,” one person commented on Katja’s post. Another said, “Ah, I love how simple this is!”
A One-Step DIY That Makes Your Space Instantly Cooler
Once you pick up the ÄLGANÄS shoe rack from IKEA, all you have to do is settle on a color to paint it (if you aren’t already thrilled by the black it comes in). The ÄLGANÄS is a metal shoe rack that holds up to 12 pairs of shoes; each tier can be positioned horizontally or diagonally, depending on how you want to store or display your items.
The lip around the shelves keeps shoes from sliding off, but it’s also the perfect depth to display coffee-table books, too, as Katja discovered. And after giving her ÄLGANÄS a pink treatment, Katja ended up with one of the cutest display pieces you’ll ever see.
Other IKEA shoppers have also been using the ÄLGANÄS to display things other than shoes. One Instagram user wrote in their review that they’re using it to store their guitar pedals — and another commented on Katja’s post that they are going to use this as a magazine rack in their clinic waiting room.
“This would be amazing for all the flyers, magazines, (coloring or activity) books to take home instead of the awkward giant table in the middle,” they wrote.
This could also be an unique way to display records, cookbooks, kids’ storybooks, or even an overflow of smaller pieces of framed artwork. Thanks to those tilting tiers, the possibilities are endless!
For under $30, you can finally have your entire collection of books on display and still be able to use your coffee table for actual morning Joe!
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