The Best Way to Score IKEA Pieces for Cheap Is Now Available Online

Shopping As-Is online is super easy. You simply choose the store you’re looking to shop from, and an inventory of secondhand items will appear. You can reserve the items you want for up to 48 hours, and pick them up at your selected store. The only catch is that you’ll have to be an IKEA Family member to take advantage, but if you’re already an IKEA shopper, there’s no reason not to sign up for their free loyalty program. Along with scoring access to the new online section, rewards members also get perks and freebies including special discounts and offers, and even free coffee or tea every visit.