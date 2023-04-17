The Best Way to Score IKEA Pieces for Cheap Is Now Available Online
You already rely on IKEA to outfit your home without breaking the bank, and now the company is making it easier than ever to shop sustainably and save even more money, ensuring that you snag the item you’ve been coveting without digging through the store aimlessly.
True IKEA-heads know about the store’s secret As-Is section, which includes floor samples, discontinued pieces, and customer returns for sale at a reduced price. These offerings used to be available exclusively in stores, but the Swedish retailer recently brought the As-Is section online, which means you can score incredible deals on gently used and already loved items and pick them up in-person with zero hassle or fuss.
Shopping As-Is online is super easy. You simply choose the store you’re looking to shop from, and an inventory of secondhand items will appear. You can reserve the items you want for up to 48 hours, and pick them up at your selected store. The only catch is that you’ll have to be an IKEA Family member to take advantage, but if you’re already an IKEA shopper, there’s no reason not to sign up for their free loyalty program. Along with scoring access to the new online section, rewards members also get perks and freebies including special discounts and offers, and even free coffee or tea every visit.
The launch is part of IKEA’s monthlong Earth Day celebration, which fits right in with their long-term commitment to boosting sustainability efforts worldwide. Of course, giving items a second life and saving money is all a pretty sweet deal, as IKEA’s product placement specialist Christine Soner told Apartment Therapy last year. Soner shared that savings are typically within the 30 to 60 percent off range, and that she even snagged a $800 sofa for just $130 once.
Items will also include a label describing the condition each product is in, so you’ll know about any specific wear-and-tear or light damage concerns before you bring anything home. A win-win all the way around — especially if you’ve got full rooms to furnish and you’re on an understandably tight budget.