This Vintage-Inspired IKEA Find Will Make Your Home So Cozy (It Comes in 3 Colors!)
If you’re anti-”big light” — meaning you much prefer the warm glow of table and floor lamps, and candles to an overhead light — then IKEA’s got you covered with a slew of vintage-inspired lights. The furniture giant just dropped a new one that’s a modern take on a vintage kerosene lamp, and it’s so darn cute you might just have to get one in every color.
The IKEA ÅSKMULLER, which comes in blueish gray, butter yellow, and pastel pink, features an iconic round handle, glass shade, and twist knob, just like old lanterns had. This updated version, however, has a dimmable bulb that mimics lamplight — no open flame or kerosene required. IKEA recommends using the LUNNOM LED bulb in the ÅSKMULLER to get that candle-like effect.
One IKEA shopper who picked up the ÅSKMULLER called it a “stellar little lamp,” adding, “This is the perfect little lamp for tight spaces, but don’t let its diminutive size fool you. It still packs a visual punch! Its stylish and captivating nod to the past and its adjustable light make it the star of the tabletop!”
Others love how you can adjust the brightness so you can use it for reading or just as a night-light. “This is a supercute and useful little lamp. I use it for our bedroom,” another reviewer wrote. “I hate walking into a dark room so this light can be superbright or just like a night-light! Highly suggest it!”
“This little lamp is great. I have it on a bookshelf for additional lighting in a room that is challenged that way,” someone else added. “It’s modern, and yet the nod to an old-timey lantern is really whimsical and sweet. Love the color, too.”
Pick up the ÅSKMULLER while it’s still in stock on IKEA’s website for just $30. It’s vintage, it’s quirky, and it’s destined to become an IKEA classic.