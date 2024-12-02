This “Perfect” New IKEA Bedding Is the Best Budget-Friendly Dupe (It’s Only $30!)
You can officially quit lusting over gorgeous striped bedding from places like Brooklinen and Piglet In Bed because IKEA has an alternative set that won’t set you back hundreds of dollars. For under $30, you can score a 100% cotton striped duvet cover and a set of pillowcases that look and feel just like similar sets from higher-end brands.
Available in blue, gray, green, and yellow stripes, the BERGPALM yarn-dyed cotton duvet set comes in twin, full/queen, and king sizes. It features decorative buttons that keep the duvet in place, and the natural cotton fibers will soften with every wash to keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep.
The twin set starts at just under $25, while the full/queen will only set you back $29.99. Compared to the queen-sized Brooklinen classic percale duvet cover, which retails for $169 (and that’s without included shams), it’s hard to beat this IKEA dupe.
“Perfect!” one IKEA shopper wrote about the BERGPALM in their review. “I’ve been looking for this size stripe for a long time! Love it! Super soft!”
“The color and the weave of fabric looks way more expensive than what was paid,” another person wrote on IKEA’s website. “Fabric is soft and nice against the skin.”
And another shopper added: “Not my first set of comforter and shams in this product line. The buttons are fabric-covered, a quality touch. Wash up to be soft, resembling a linen product.”
With its vintage look and comfy feel, you’ll stop pining for those more expensive shams and duvet covers as soon as you put the BERGPALM set on your bed. Plus, with four equally cute color combos to choose from, you can stock up on multiple designs and restyle your room whenever you want.