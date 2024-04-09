This $35 IKEA Duvet “Screams Spring” (and Shoppers Love It!)

Plus, you’ll be supporting the design of an independent artist! The duvet pattern was created by Darja Nordberg, a textile designer from Gothenburg, Sweden.



You can shop the duvet in two colors: the orange and pink stripe that TikTok users are absolutely loving, as well as a black and white striped pattern for a bold, glam bedroom look.



This latest IKEA SLÅNHÖSTMAL duvet is far from the retailer’s only colorful, playful decor addition. The brand recently launched a fourth edition of its Nytillverkad collection, which releases updated versions of its vintage pieces, with the newest drop drawing inspiration from ’70s floral designs.