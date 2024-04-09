This $35 IKEA Duvet “Screams Spring” (and Shoppers Love It!)
If you’re a fan of maximalist home styles and gorgeous IKEA finds and are in search of a new duvet comforter cover, you might want to consider a trip to IKEA. The beloved furniture retailer recently introduced a stunning new pink and orange striped duvet and it’s quickly taking over TikTok.
TikTok content creator Valerie Van Peteghem (@valerievp) shared the find in a recent viral video first posted on April 2, writing, “New bed set from IKEA! This really screams spring!”
Viewers clearly agreed. Since Valerie shared her video a week ago, the TikTok has garnered more than 131,500 likes and 2.2 million views.
“Okay going to get this I need a pop of color,” one TikToker commented.
“Stopppp I want my world to be this bright and fun!!! 🌸✨,” another commenter wrote. Yet another wrote, in all caps, “IKEA HAS THE BEST BEDDING.”
Meanwhile, some commenters pointed out that the duvet cover’s vibrant color palette and wavy pattern evokes other popular decor brands like Gustaf Westman and Dusen Dusen.
The duvet cover, which is officially named SLÅNHÖSTMAL, is available on IKEA’s website and in stores. You can purchase a twin-sized duvet and pillowcases for $34.99, a full/queen-sized set for $44.99, and a king-sized set for $64.99. It’s made from percale-woven fabric with a cotton-viscose blend that the brand says is both breathable and able to absorb moisture.
Plus, you’ll be supporting the design of an independent artist! The duvet pattern was created by Darja Nordberg, a textile designer from Gothenburg, Sweden.
You can shop the duvet in two colors: the orange and pink stripe that TikTok users are absolutely loving, as well as a black and white striped pattern for a bold, glam bedroom look.
This latest IKEA SLÅNHÖSTMAL duvet is far from the retailer’s only colorful, playful decor addition. The brand recently launched a fourth edition of its Nytillverkad collection, which releases updated versions of its vintage pieces, with the newest drop drawing inspiration from ’70s floral designs.