IKEA’s Latest ’70s-Inspired Collection Is Real Groovy, Baby
IKEA’s Nytillverkad collection has been making waves since it came out in July last year, with its colorful collection based on updated versions of its older pieces. Its third drop came out in December 2023, and come April, IKEA will be releasing a fourth! This one “channels a time of optimism and free-spiritedness,” focusing on IKEA’s iconic floral designs from the ’70s. It definitely evokes the free spirit of that time, so if you’re looking to add love, peace, and a touch of grooviness to your home, this is the collection for you.
The real standouts in this collection are the DYKARKLOCKA pendant lampshade and the ÖNNESTAD armchair. The lampshade, which is based on a design from 1964 called the TIVOLI, is sleek and elegant, giving an air of sophistication grounded by the earthiness of the wood veneer. Retailing at $69.99, it’s a great price for a beautiful statement piece.
The armchair is a modern version of the GOGO, which was introduced in 1972 and remained in the catalog for a decade. The reimagined version is made with high-strength steel, allowing it to be made with half the amount of steel previously required. It’s great for adding a pop of color to your decor — and it’s available for just $99.
The collection is rounded out by the KRANSMALVA and SANDETERNELL, flower-patterned textiles and fabrics designed by the late Göta Trägårdh, an icon who was essential to much of the development of textile design and fashion in Sweden. “With the new colorful and bold edition of products, we hope to inspire creative experiments, courage, and positivity in homes around the world,” said Karin Gustavsson, creative leader of the Nytillverkad collection. With this latest addition to Nytillverkad, that’s a definite possibility.
IKEA will be dropping this collection in April 2024 — just in time for a spring refresh. With prices ranging from $5.99 to $149.99, there’s something for everyone in this collection. Keep your eyes peeled (and your wallets ready) for the drop!