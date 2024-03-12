IKEA’s Latest ’70s-Inspired Collection Is Real Groovy, Baby

The collection is rounded out by the KRANSMALVA and SANDETERNELL, flower-patterned textiles and fabrics designed by the late Göta Trägårdh, an icon who was essential to much of the development of textile design and fashion in Sweden. “With the new colorful and bold edition of products, we hope to inspire creative experiments, courage, and positivity in homes around the world,” said Karin Gustavsson, creative leader of the Nytillverkad collection. With this latest addition to Nytillverkad, that’s a definite possibility.



IKEA will be dropping this collection in April 2024 — just in time for a spring refresh. With prices ranging from $5.99 to $149.99, there’s something for everyone in this collection. Keep your eyes peeled (and your wallets ready) for the drop!