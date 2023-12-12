The timeless designs in the latest edition of IKEA’s Nytillverkad line feature “relaxed and playful designs of ’60s and early ’70s reimagined to fit the needs of today’s homes.” This is the third drop of the 80th anniversary collection, offering a retro selection from IKEA’s archive fit for a maximalist. If bold patterns and vibrant hues are on brand for you, this collection will easily find its way to your home.