IKEA Is Releasing Its First Workout Collection in January

According to Sarah Fager, one of the four designers for this collection, IKEA’s goal is to “inspire and redefine training as an affordable, fun, easy, and natural everyday activity.” Whether you consider training as a casual walk around your neighborhood or an amount of time dedicated to building speed and stamina, the limited-edition collection is fit for any preferred workout. Each product is intended to withstand heavy use, but its aesthetically-pleasing design is photo-friendly, unlike some traditional fitness equipment.



The subtle colors, which include accents of sage green, yellow, myrtle green, and pink, are as relaxed as you’ll feel post-workout. IKEA cited that the collection’s inspiration derives from “old-school gym equipment,” but each item’s versatility might be the coolest thing about it. Forget about your old ottoman, since the DAJLIEN valet stand can conveniently serve as a clothing rack for your damp gear. Perhaps you might also be interested in the DAJLIEN training bench that doubles as a storage bench or coffee table.