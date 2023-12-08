IKEA Is Releasing Its First Workout Collection in January
If you’ve started crafting your intentions for the new year, there’s a chance that making time for more movement is on that list. Fortunately, IKEA somehow knew that January would be a great time to release its first-ever sports line, which may help you find yourself enjoying an an-home workout more than usual.
IKEA’s new DAJLIEN collection seeks to “redefine training” with a collection of 19 multi-functional products that can be seamlessly worn, stored, and used. Standout pieces that might catch your eye include the portable bluetooth speaker, bamboo step stool, multi-use storage bench, rounded exercise mat, and compact air purifier. The prices range from $3.99 to $135, so you won’t break the bank with one trip to IKEA. And don’t worry, no assembly is required (for the most part).
According to Sarah Fager, one of the four designers for this collection, IKEA’s goal is to “inspire and redefine training as an affordable, fun, easy, and natural everyday activity.” Whether you consider training as a casual walk around your neighborhood or an amount of time dedicated to building speed and stamina, the limited-edition collection is fit for any preferred workout. Each product is intended to withstand heavy use, but its aesthetically-pleasing design is photo-friendly, unlike some traditional fitness equipment.
The subtle colors, which include accents of sage green, yellow, myrtle green, and pink, are as relaxed as you’ll feel post-workout. IKEA cited that the collection’s inspiration derives from “old-school gym equipment,” but each item’s versatility might be the coolest thing about it. Forget about your old ottoman, since the DAJLIEN valet stand can conveniently serve as a clothing rack for your damp gear. Perhaps you might also be interested in the DAJLIEN training bench that doubles as a storage bench or coffee table.
The DAJLIEN collection will officially be available in IKEA stores in January 2024, which is convenient if you’re switching up an exercise routine for your New Year’s goal.