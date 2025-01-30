IKEA Quietly Released a New Version of the BILLY Bookcase, and It’s a Small-Space Game-Changer

So far, the BILLY desk-and-bookcase combo only comes in white, but you can easily paint or stain it to match your current decor (or even existing BILLY pieces you already own). Know that it’s at a slightly higher price point than the original bookshelf in the same size — $159 versus $69 — but you’re effectively getting two furniture staples in one small-space-friendly silhouette.



It also seems that I’m not the only one just finding about this new BILLY launch: The product surprisingly has zero reviews or ratings, which is rare for IKEA pieces. Get ahead of the curve and bring home this soon-to-be bestseller ASAP, especially if you need more storage and table space. It only requires slightly more depth than the standard BILLY bookshelf, depending on how far you want to pull out the table, but takes up less than three feet of wall space overall.