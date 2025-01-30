IKEA Quietly Released a New Version of the BILLY Bookcase, and It’s a Small-Space Game-Changer
Keeping tabs on IKEA’s best new arrivals is practically written into my job description, but I was today years old when I discovered that the brand quietly released an updated version of the cult-favorite BILLY bookcase — and it has a built-in desk.
I have no clue when this launched (and, again, how I missed it until now!), but IKEA’s new two-in-one BILLY model features the same 31.5-inch-wide minimalist bookcase you know and love, plus it comes with a retractable desk and removable drawer front. The table portion extends out from the second shelf, which sits at the perfect height for a stool or chair. In fact, the bookcase doesn’t have to be limited to a workspace — you can convert it into a dining, crafting, or bar station if you’re short on furniture space in the kitchen or living room.
However you use the new BILLY bookcase with desk and drawer, you can count on the same amount of shelving as the original BILLY unit (the desk doesn’t detract from it), which is perfect for storing books, paperwork, craft supplies, pantry essentials, or even dinnerware and glasses. The included drawer front is also optional, but it helps conceal any clutter you might not want on full display. And even with the table extended plus a few chairs thrown in, everything’s still easily accessible from the bookshelf itself.
So far, the BILLY desk-and-bookcase combo only comes in white, but you can easily paint or stain it to match your current decor (or even existing BILLY pieces you already own). Know that it’s at a slightly higher price point than the original bookshelf in the same size — $159 versus $69 — but you’re effectively getting two furniture staples in one small-space-friendly silhouette.
It also seems that I’m not the only one just finding about this new BILLY launch: The product surprisingly has zero reviews or ratings, which is rare for IKEA pieces. Get ahead of the curve and bring home this soon-to-be bestseller ASAP, especially if you need more storage and table space. It only requires slightly more depth than the standard BILLY bookshelf, depending on how far you want to pull out the table, but takes up less than three feet of wall space overall.